Trevor Noah has left some fans feeling disappointed after he cancelled the India leg of his Off The Record Tour

The show has been extended in other countries due to popular demand but cancelled the Bengaluru show due to a technical snag

Trevor's online apology on Twitter was received by annoyed fans who did not seem to believe the reason for the cancellation

Trevor Noah had called the India leg of his 'Off The Record Tour'.

Source: Getty Images

Popular stand-up comedian Trevor Noah left some people in India feeling disappointed after he cancelled the Bengaluru leg of his Off The Record Tour.

Trevor Noah issues apology for India's Bengaluru cancellation

The Daily Show host took to his Twitter (X app) account to write a lengthy apology to his fans that read:

"Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues, we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.

"We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

Here is the statement posted by Trevor below:

Indian Twitter responds to Trevor Noah's cancellation

His cancellation wasn't well-received by locals who thought he was taking them for a ride. These are some of the comments he received from India:

@HITESHDAGAR joked:

"Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru."

@_shukla_abhinav was suspicious:

"Technical issue in Bengaluru, Silicon Valley of India."

@KunalKhattar boasted:

"Meanwhile, Delhi hosted 3 shows on the trot. Who's the IT capital now?"

@BilkulSahi was confused:

"First time heard about you."

@tinucherian was livid:

"But what about the people who have braved today's #bangaloretraffic and came to your show? A refund won't cut it."

@nikster007 suggested:

"All a conspiracy to silence you I’m sure."

