MTV Teases Trailer to Nasty C’s Upcoming Documentary ‘I Love It Here’, Ivysons Super Amped
- Rapping sensation Nasty C will now add a new accomplishment to his long list of accolades
- DStv's MTV will be showing the world behind the scenes of his life in an upcoming documentary called I Love It Here
- The Ivyson Army is amped by the news of the new production, pledging to show full support to the Juice Back hitmaker
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Nasty C, born David Ngcobo, will soon show the world why he named his new album I Love It Here in an upcoming documentary.
MTV to host Nasty C documentary titled I Love It Here
MTV took to its social media to announce the soon-coming documentary that will premiere on Thursday, 28 September at 16:30 on DStv channel 322, saying:
"Ivyson Army, stand up! The man who wears his ‘strings and bling’ needs us to buckle up because he’s sharing his life with us & guess what, @nasty_csa ‘I LOVE IT HERE'."
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Check out the trailer of the documentary here:
Ivyson Army anticipates Nasty C's documentary
Nasty C's fans were buzzing with excitement upon hearing the news of the upcoming documentary saying:
@jamjar_xo said:
"I don’t think I’ve resonated more with any of his albums than with this one. Super excited to watch this doccie."
@fleece_s.a was impatient:
"I can't wait to watch this."
@_xx_zoovie_xx affirmed him:
"David should never doubt what he did with this project. It's beautiful."
@ash_davids11 said:
"The growth Nasty has gone through ain't spoken about enough."
@iam_sipho_4810 motivated him:
"@nasty_csa it’s alright dawg. Change is good and you can do anything/ anytime of music and still be relevant, it’s all love. Giggy."
@mulweli_malisha commented:
"We love it here as Ivysons."
SABC removes soapies from DStv Catch Up to SABC Plus App
In more TV show stories on Briefly News, the public broadcaster removed all its soapies from DStv's streaming service Catch Up and transferred them to the SABC Plus app.
The move that first shocked viewers was welcomed after rating the app, which is available on Apple's App Store, and Android App Store.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News