Rapping sensation Nasty C will now add a new accomplishment to his long list of accolades

DStv's MTV will be showing the world behind the scenes of his life in an upcoming documentary called I Love It Here

The Ivyson Army is amped by the news of the new production, pledging to show full support to the Juice Back hitmaker

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

MTV has announced that it will air Nasty C's upcoming documentary titled 'I Love It Here'. Images: Dereck Green/Gallo Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C, born David Ngcobo, will soon show the world why he named his new album I Love It Here in an upcoming documentary.

MTV to host Nasty C documentary titled I Love It Here

MTV took to its social media to announce the soon-coming documentary that will premiere on Thursday, 28 September at 16:30 on DStv channel 322, saying:

"Ivyson Army, stand up! The man who wears his ‘strings and bling’ needs us to buckle up because he’s sharing his life with us & guess what, @nasty_csa ‘I LOVE IT HERE'."

Check out the trailer of the documentary here:

Ivyson Army anticipates Nasty C's documentary

Nasty C's fans were buzzing with excitement upon hearing the news of the upcoming documentary saying:

@jamjar_xo said:

"I don’t think I’ve resonated more with any of his albums than with this one. Super excited to watch this doccie."

@fleece_s.a was impatient:

"I can't wait to watch this."

@_xx_zoovie_xx affirmed him:

"David should never doubt what he did with this project. It's beautiful."

@ash_davids11 said:

"The growth Nasty has gone through ain't spoken about enough."

@iam_sipho_4810 motivated him:

"@nasty_csa it’s alright dawg. Change is good and you can do anything/ anytime of music and still be relevant, it’s all love. Giggy."

@mulweli_malisha commented:

"We love it here as Ivysons."

SABC removes soapies from DStv Catch Up to SABC Plus App

In more TV show stories on Briefly News, the public broadcaster removed all its soapies from DStv's streaming service Catch Up and transferred them to the SABC Plus app.

The move that first shocked viewers was welcomed after rating the app, which is available on Apple's App Store, and Android App Store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News