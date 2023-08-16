Musician Zola 7 has revealed that he will be releasing a documentary honouring his life, called Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary

Zola 7 shared that the show is an eponym to his debut album, which is set for release on 20 August

The Lwandle hitmaker's documentary will be featured on the national broadcaster channel, SABC 1, and fans are looking forward to it

Legendary Kwaito star Zola 7 has shared exciting news about releasing his very own documentary, 'Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary', which is linked to his new album. Fans are amped.

South African music icon, Zola 7, sent waves of excitement through his fans when he announced the forthcoming release of his documentary called Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary.

Zola 7, known for his impactful contributions to the music industry, expressed his profound gratitude for the journey he's undertaken and the influence his career has had.

Exciting documentary premiere

During an interview with TimesLIVE, Zola 7, whose real name is Bonginkosi Dlamini, excitedly shared that it's every person's dream to make it into uMdlwembe.

He said:

“The dream to make uMdlwembe is one thing every young person wants in their lives, to get that break that pushes everything over. uMdlwembe was my break and it came together with Yizo Yizo at the same time. All the things I wanted and prayed for were happening.”

It was also mentioned that the documentary, which is an eponym to his debut album, Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary, is set to air on SABC 1. The documentary will feature Zola 7, rapper Maggz, ProVerb and pH Raw X, among many others.

Zola 7's musical legacy

With 23 years in the entertainment industry, Zola 7 has clearly made his mark in the industry.

The 46-year-old musician is also gearing up to release his album. Zola 7 posted on Instagram saying he is looking for up-and-coming producers to create beats for his songs.

He captioned the post:

"Don't forget bafwethu, if you a producer, enter the Beat Makers Market August Kwaito Beats Challenge to stand a chance to compete in the Beat Maker of the Year 2023 Beat Battles. This is your chance to work on a song with me."

Minister Zizi Kodwa throws a party for Zola 7

Briefly News previously reported that Minister Zizi Kodwa of the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture threw a birthday party for the legendary Kwaito musician, Zola 7.

The minister also acknowledged Zola 7 for his contribution to the development of the country.

