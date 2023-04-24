The Minister of Sports Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, celebrated Zola 7's 46th birthday and threw him a party

Kodwa posted pictures and a video of the private event, and the attendees can be seen singing for the legendary entertainer

The Twitter post got mixed reactions from citizens, and some tweeted birthday messages to Zola

Zola 7 celebrates 46th birthday with Zizi Kodwa

Zola 7 turned 46 on April 24 and spent his birthday with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, and some friends.

Kodwa hosted a small party for him at a restaurant and shared footage of Zola blowing out his birthday candle on a cake.

In a Twitter post, the minister also acknowledged the musician and TV star for his contribution to the country's social development.

"ZOLA 7, we appreciate your talent and contribution to the social development of our country. A great birthday and many more years."

Mzansi Twitter users wish Zola 7 a happy birthday

Some people were not impressed by the minister's post, and they said they wanted to see real change in the entertainment industry instead of pictures of him cosying up with celebrities.

@musawenkosir1 asked:

"Minister, is this the way you will do things, birthday partying with delinquent celebrities?"

@Malakoaneelvis stated:

"The sports ministry is back to life, at least the minister takes the trouble to interact with actors and sports people."

@stevenndlovu6 posted:

"It's nice in South Africa, you blow your money and you get rewarded."

@mpho_nange mentioned:

"Since his appointment, it has been party after party. I am more interested to see his program of action to develop grassroots sports."

@MabundaKhosa suggested:

"Minister how about you bring back 90% local music to be played on radios and on TV please."

@igettolive tweeted:

"This makes me so happy, he deserves all the love and joy for eternity."

@Tshepisang13 asked:

"A grown-up adult needs a birthday party from government?"

Zizi Kodwa announces Zola 7 joined the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture as Creative Sector Ambassador

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa recently announced the appointment of Kwaito legend Zola 7 as the Creative Sector Ambassador for the department.

Kodwa posted a lengthy Twitter caption saying he couldn't wait to work with Zola.

