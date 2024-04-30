Amapiano DJ and producer Tyler ICU showed love to fellow producer Uncle Waffles

The star posted a video of Uncle Waffles playing his hit song Bella Ciao and the American star Metro Booming vibing to it

Many netizens reacted to his post on Instagram in the comment section after sharing it

South African star Tyler ICU is taking over the world with his hit song Bella Ciao. The star charted social media trends and hogged headlines after Rihanna gave his other song, Mnike, a thumbs up.

Tyler ICU shows love to Uncle Waffles

There is no denying that the Amapano DJ and record producer Tyler ICU is doing well for himself in the entertainment and music industry globally. Recently, the Mnike hitmaker showed love to fellow amapiano princess Uncle Waffles.

This was after Uncle Waffles played his song Bella Ciao during her set, and an American star, Metro Booming, was vibing to it. Tyler ICU posted the clip on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Metro Booming @metroboomin vibing to Bella Ciao @unclewaffles_ ❤️❤️ much love hey."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tyler ICU's post

Shortly after the star posted the clip on his Instagram timeline, many social media users reacted to the post. See some of the comments below:

real_j.a.m_ said:

"Bro bumping his head like it's hip hop."

jigga_kadazi wrote:

"Mr drums vibing to piano."

amaxontheinfiltrator responded:

"That means Young Metro trusts you. Une’nhlanhla mfwethu."

ufw._sydney replied:

"@itston.chyko he took the make drums thingy personal now he's doing amapiano."

edward.the.second commented:

"Yohhh Team Metro there's still time to change sides."

smartboy_shayo mentioned:

"Always bella ciao is the greatest remix of amapiano."

marcelasthomas wrote:

"I love this and the @intermiamicf shirt metro has on."

Violinist adds his own flavour to Mnike, stuns TikTok users

Briefly News previously reported that a violinist added his own twist to the hit song Mnike, which stunned many TikTok users.

Many netizens, on his TikTok handle, @demaviolinist, said it is of excellent quality; even Bridgerton could use it as their soundtrack in the comment section.

