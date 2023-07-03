In a captivating TikTok video, a talented musician performed Mnike on his violin

He used his unique style and musical prowess to breathe new life into the popular amapiono track

The clip left Mzansi social media users in awe, with some dubbing his interpretation of the song 'amaviolin'

A TikTok video of a man's captivating interpretation of 'Mnike' on his violin left Mzansi in awe. Source: @demolaviolinist/Instagram

South Africa's music scene has been graced with the extraordinary talents of a gifted musician whose soulful performances have captivated hearts nationwide. In a recent TikTok video, @demolaviolinist showcased his unique rendition of the popular song Mnike, and the response from Mzansi has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Musician's violin rendition of Mnike in TikTok video

Demolaviolinist's TikTok video featuring his interpretation of Mnike went viral. 3.1 million people have viewed it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man's musical gift with violin in TikTok video

With his exceptional talent and captivating performance, he has managed to create a musical masterpiece that resonates deeply with listeners. @Demolaviolinist infused Mnike with his unique style and passion, creating a performance that has had a lasting impact on Mzansi, sparking an outpouring of appreciation and admiration from his listeners.

Read some of the comments below:

Katlego Lech said:

“Never imagined amapiano in Bridgeton, but now they have no choice.”

User4904459676680 commented:

“I’m so confused. Is it you or your talent? But something is on fire!”

Clivemaruma added:

“You are amazingly awesome! My jam currently and you're assassinating it.”

Xstine2001 said:

“I need this song injected in me because wow!”

Abdul Naz commented:

“Someone said amaviolin is officially here!”

Xabiso_sings added:

"We need you at groove in December.”

Bonga_coolekani said:

“Damn, give this guy a beer cause he deserves it.”

The Mnike song by Tyler ICU dropped in April and it has been a hit since its release in clubs and on social media platforms. Two weeks after the release of this song it had one million plays on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and had been sitting in the number one spot for over four consecutive weeks.

