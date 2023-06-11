One man took it upon himself to translate the Zulu lyrics of Mnike to Afrikaans in a viral TikTok video

The gent can be seen in TikTok vibing to the popular amapiano song while singing in Afrikaans

The hilarious clip thoroughly entertained thousands of South Africans who said his rendition was lowkey a hit

A video of a man singing 'Mninke' in Afrikaans. Image: @weldotcom_sa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi people are crazy about Tyler ICU's hit song Mnike and the tune has been the soundtrack of many TikToks and even birthed a dance challenge.

SA man posts TikTok of Afrikaans rendition of Mnike

A funny guy gave South Africans a sample of what the song would sound like in Afrikaans by switching up the vibey Zulu lyrics.

He uploaded the video on his TikTok page @weldotcom_sa, and it was successful with the local audience, who gave it the thumbs up.

Video of Afrikaans version of Mnike goes TikTok viral

The clip reached over 190 000 people in two days, and hundreds took to the comments to joke about his broken Afrikaans.

Even with the botched lyrics, many said in the comments that the amapiano song still hit the right spots.

Watch the video below:

South Africans rave about the Afrikaans version of Mnike

@yolandrisitler said:

"It’s a good thing there are no Afrikaans amapiano songs."

@ndinguyemagaba wrote:

"No one shall be left behind in Suid Afrika our land."

@xinfuluan commented:

"Drom is a rubbish bin in Afrikaans it's trom."

@hair_yluna posted:

"Yoh my soul left my body."

@mzmcc asked:

"Why did I understand this more than the actual lyrics,"

@longjohnsilva shared:

"That sounds like my essay in high school."

@zayanah wrote:

"In Namibia we sing haike haike haike!"

@wally_ronaldo mentioned:

"No, because on behalf of all Afrikaans speakers, we would like to thank you for your service."

