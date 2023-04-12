Umbayimbayi , the hit single by the newly formed duo Inkabi Zezwe, has gone platinum

Inkabi Zezwe was recently formed by musicians Sjava and Big Zulu, and the duo's song is making headway

Fans congratulated and celebrated with the group after the announcement was made

Sjava and Big Zulu celebrate going platinum. Images: @sjava_atm, @bigzulu_sa

Just a couple of days after celebrating Gold status, the newly formed duo of Inkabi Zezwe now celebrates going platinum with their song Umbayimbayi.

Inkabi Zezwe go platinum with their first song

Sjava and Big Zulu have taken Mzansi by storm with their collaboration. The group's blend of soothing African sounds and authentic Zulu lyrics was warmly welcomed throughout Africa. Their new milestone is a testament to this.

Big Zulu thanks fans for their support

Big Zulu took to Twitter to share their achievements, saying:

"Siyabonga kakhulu. Umbayimbayi usushaye iPlatinum. Siyabonga kakhulu.#inkabizezwe #umbayimbayi #platinum"

Fans congratulate and wish group well

The group's fans celebrated Inkabi Zezwe's remarkable achievement as tweeps poured in with good wishes. Some remarked on the speed at which the duo achieved platinum certification.

@ThobanieDlomo commented:

"I new ukuthi iyeza vele, phela uMbayimbayi aksiyo ingoma isqophamlando lesi✔️✌️asbonge"

@Mxolisibreezy92 said:

"Muhle umsebenzi bafwethu we are waiting for the album."

@Shadi54885037 tweeted:

"Khuphuka Big Mahn, bayoze bavume."

@ChristopherNgc8 said:

"Biggest song right now."

@MarcusRMasemola commented saying:

"Congratulations."

@LgCrazie said:

"South African music without big zulu ngabe sikuphi nje, ngoba isouth Africa yonke nje u20% of hits is from Inkabi nation."

@Afrika82491442 commented and said:

"Umsebenzi omuhle uyancomeka nsizwenye. Kwande."

