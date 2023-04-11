South African musician Big Zulu announced his upcoming boxing match, which is in two weeks

The Umbayimbayi hitmaker assured his fans that he would come out victorious because he had never lost a fight before

Mzansi wished Big Zulu luck, while other people stated that they would be in attendance when Nkabi wins

Big Zulu revealed that he would face his boxing opponent in two weeks.

Big Zulu dropped the poster of his boxing match happening on April 23. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The boxing match, dubbed The Clash Of Chiefs, was announced by the Mali Eningi hitmaker at the start of 2023. This comes after he went back and forth with Cassper Nyovest about their highly anticipated boxing match.

After the rappers could not make it happen, Big Zulu, who had been training diligently, decided not to waste his efforts and started his own boxing competition.

Big Zulu reveals boxing match will happen in April

Big Zulu shared a poster of himself and the other hopeful boxers on Instagram. The promotional poster stated that the event would take place on April 23, 2023, and that admission would cost R200 and R550.

In the post's caption, Nkabi boasted about never losing a fight saying:

"Nkabi Nation 2 Weeks to Go. Get your ticket ⏯ Angikaze ngishawe omunye umfana so ngeke kuqale manjekhululeka ngizomthela phansi loget your ticket uzobonela."

Mzansi begs Big Zulu not to lose his boxing match

@lesedi3879 said:

"NKabi yam, I got the ticket. Please don't lose. I hope you will train harder for these two weeks."

@jaymabaso7 shared:

"All the best to you. I hope you will win this."

@iambongieisrael posted:

"I'm coming on this one. Uwine ke. Ulwa nobani?"

@pinkett_the_glam replied:

"Angikho happy indlela o gym ngayo khuphula amasokisi please."

@thungamzulwini commented:

"I can't wait. Ziyalilake manje"

@gumede_t wrote:

"The Undefeated."

@finkyfyn also said:

"Someone is missing. Where is @kingmonadamusic?"

@promoxmusic263 added:

"You have won already."

