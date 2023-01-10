Big Zulu took to his timeline to let Mzansi know that he's still training hard for his highly-anticipated boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

Cassper promised to step into the ring with Big Zulu when he knocked Priddy Ugly out in the first round of their celebrity boxing match

Reacting to snaps of the Mali Eningi hitmaker working out, his supporters urged Cass to announce the date for their fight

Big Zulu continues to train for his celebrity boxing match with Cassper Nyovest even though the latter has not set the official date for the bout.

Mufasa promised to fight Big Zulu after embarrassing Priddy Ugly in the ring. He knocked him out on the first round of their fight.

Big Zulu took to Twitter to share more pics of himself training hard for the highly-anticipated fight with Cass. Nkabi was at the gym with his trainer in the latest pics he posted on his timeline.

Responding in isiZulu, the Mali Eningi hitmaker's supporters took to his comment section and continued to urge Cassper Nyovest to announce the date for the boxing match.

Big Zulu trolled by Comrades Marathon

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Comrades Marathon social media team is hilarious. The Comrades Marathon admin viciously roasted Big Zulu.

The rapper took to his timeline and posted a snap of himself jogging on a tar road near his home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. He shared that he was gearing up for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

The admin posted a hilariously meme suggesting that Nkabi will not survive the climb from Sherwood to the freeway which takes runners under Tollgate Bridge.

Cassper Nyovest lives his best life in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Monday that Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in Cape Town. The rapper took to his timeline to share a stunning video he took from the top view of his hotel room.

In the clip, the Siyathandana hitmaker's lux McLaren was parked next to a posh green Lamborghini. Taking to Twitter, the successful rapper-turned-businessman captioned his post:

"Prayer changes things."

Peeps took to the hip-hop artist's comment section and continued to praise him for praying for all his blessings and working hard to achieve his dreams.

