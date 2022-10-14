Big Zulu has been savagely trolled by the Comrades Marathon's social media admin after he posted a snap of himself training for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

The Mali Eningi rapper posted a snap of himself jogging on a stretch of road near his home in Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal

The Comrades Marathon admin doesn't think that Big Zulu will survive running up the Sherwood climb if he decided to participate in the annual marathon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Comrades Marathon social media team is hilarious. The Comrades Marathon admin viciously roasted Big Zulu.

Big Zulu was trolled by the Comrades Marathon admin after posting a pic of himself jogging. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The rapper took to his timeline and posted a snap of himself jogging on a tar road near his home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. He shared that he was gearing up for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

One person tagged the Comrades Marathon page when Big Zulu posted the snap on Twitter. The tweep @TebangNtsasa asked the page's admin:

"Are you thinking what I's thinking?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to the tweep, the Comrades Marathon admin posted a hilarious meme of a puppy with closed eyes and captioned it:

"Eish....let us not say anything!"

The person then asked if the page's admin thinks Nkabi can survive the climb from Sherwood to the freeway which takes runners under Tollgate Bridge. The admin posted a hilariously meme suggesting that Big Zulu will not survive, reports ZAlebs.

Another tweep @KhayaSam reacted to the Comrades Marathon admin's savage response.

"The savagery that the @ComradesRace admin is capable of."

Big Zulu starts training for unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has commenced training for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to social media to share a pic of himself getting ready for the unconfirmed fight.

Even though Cassper has not confirmed anything, the rapper is already preparing for the day Cass decides to sign up for the match. Before Mufasa's last fight, he promised to fight Nkabi if he knocked out Priddy Ugly. He beat Priddy in the first round, now Big Zulu wants him to keep his promise.

Taking to his timeline, Big Zulu posted a pic of himself jogging on the road near his home in Bergville. The Nkabi Records boss said he's waiting for Cassper to share more details about their fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News