Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share that he has started training for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest had promised to exchange blows with Big Zulu after his boxing match with Priddy Ugly but has not said anything about it since winning the Celeb City 2 fight

Taking to social media, Big Zulu posted a snap of himself jogging on the road, adding that he's waiting for Mufasa to confirm the fight

Big Zulu has started training for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper took to his timeline to post a snap of himself getting ready for the unconfirmed bout.

Big Zulu has started training for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Even though Mufasa has not confirmed anything, Nkabi is already preparing for the day Cass decides to step into the ring with the muscular rapper.

Before his last fight, Cassper Nyovest promised to fight Big Zulu if he knocked out Priddy Ugly. Now that he was able to beat Priddy in the first round, Big Zulu wants him to keep his promise.

Taking to Twitter, the Mali Eningi hitmaker posted a snap of himself jogging on the road. He expressed that he's waiting for Cassper Nyovest to share more details about their fight.

Peeps took to Big Zulu's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some said they're waiting for Cassper Nyovest's response while others shared that Cass is afraid of Big Zulu.

@Gasela7 commented:

"Nkabi yakithi be careful of what you asking for @casspernyovest is now a professional boxer so be careful. I am warning you, lol."

@sabelostorm wrote:

"There is no way Cassper will accept this fight ... he wants aboSlik talk."

@Muntuza55295615 said:

"As l wait for Casper's response."

@Shimza_moloi commented:

"You gonna wait forever I think he’s afraid of this one."

@mcckinley wrote:

"Heavy weight versus bantam weight, Big Zulu will win this one."

@MunchoB added:

"They all look strong until Cassper punch them in the face."

Big Zulu's artist builds a house for his gogo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to his timeline to congratulate his artist for building a home for his granny. The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared that he signed Xowla to Nkabi Records less than a year ago but he's already doing big things.

He praised the responsible young man for making sure that he's family has a roof over their heads. Taking to Twitter, Nkabi shared snaps of Xowla's gogo and the house he is building.

Big Zulu asked his fans to congratulate Xowla for being the man of the house at a young age. Xowla also took to Instagram to share that he's taking care of his granny because she has showed him love since he was born. He also took the plaques that Nkabi Records has been receiving for all the hits he has produced to his old woman.

Source: Briefly News