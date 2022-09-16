4 Steps Back rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media to countdown to his Celeb City Boxing match with Priddy Ugly

Mufasa said after winning against Priddy Ugly on 01 October 2022, he wants to go in the ring with 150 Bars hitmaker Big Zulu

Mzansi peeps can't contain their excitement for what's to come from Cass and his celeb fights especially after Big Zulu dissed him in a viral track

Cassper Nyovest is planning on fighting Big Zulu in the next Celeb City boxing match after the one with Priddy Ugly. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa

Cassper Nyovest has been working hard in preparation for his Celeb City boxing match against Priddy Ugly, and his confidence appears to match his stamina.

After hopefully knocking out Priddy on 01 October 2022, the rapper has already planned his next opponent.

Mufasa has since taken to Twitter to remind his fans of his fight with Priddy, which is set to take place in the first week of October, and he appears to be confident he'll come out on top.

The Siyathandana hitmaker even hinted that he wants to fight Big Zulu next. This follows Big Zulu's hit diss track 150 Bars, in which he mopped the floor with all South African rappers, including Cassper Nyovest.

"I'm fighting Priddy Ugly on the 1st on Oct, that's in 2 weeks at Sun Arena. If I lose i will quit boxing forever, if I win I wanna fight Big Zulu next. Nobody want to fight Zulu so ill step up. But first, Priddy Ugly Oct 1st, Sun Arena!!! Get your tickets!!!!"

Cassper Nyovest shared the following post on Twitter:

South African peeps unconvinced by Cassper Nyovest's plans

@SidimaMM said:

"Why quit? That seems a bit dramatic. You can't quit without a win under your belt."

@RonnyMhlanga wrote:

"Maybe you can beat him in boxing, but lyrically he beats you ten nill. And I know you'll brag about money and stuff. Just saying"

@Gvrrithwealth shared:

"Maybe you should focus more on fighting on saving your dying hip-hop career, just saying, leave the fighting to the real boxers."

@BlvckVe posted:

"One thing about you, you're not a man of your word. Empty promises galore."

@MzimbaOlwethu replied:

"Mxm you said if you lost to NAK you will go to PodcastAndChil."

@GodfatherMlambo commented:

"Mara what you all are doing is not boxing, is just playing. But I understand what you are saying. @BigZulu_ZN Cassper is here Nkabi."

@pakisomasilo also said:

"I can already see Priddy Ugly losing deliberately so that Big Zulu can moer you."

@Laza404 also shared:

"Cass, if you lose, we keep fighting until you win convincingly. You're where you are because you never quit. You can't start now."

@MandisiNgcetane added:

"The only chance you will win is by bribing the referee."

Cassper Nyovest vs Priddy Ugly boxing match set to take place at Sun Arena

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest fans can look forward to another boxing match, this time against Bontle Modiselle's husband and fellow rapper, Priddy Ugly.

Mufasa announced on his Twitter page on Friday that the match is set to take place at the Sun BET Arena on 1 October 2022.

The two rappers have been at odds about the terms of the boxing match, which led to the delay in finalising the date. One of the issues was the difference in body weight between the stars, which Priddy felt would have given Cassper an advantage.

