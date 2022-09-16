Talented rapper Nasty C dropped his new mixtape titled Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape on Friday morning and shortly announced his upcoming Ivyson Tour

The There They Go hitmaker released the 10-track project featuring the likes of Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, Blxckie and Nadia Nakai

He shared that the Ivyson Tour will take place at Emperors Pallace on 22 October and encouraged his fans to learn the lyrics of the new project

Nasty C has taken to his timeline to announce his upcoming tour after dropping a fire mixtape on Friday, 16 September.

Nasty C dropped the 'Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape' and announced the upcoming Ivyson Tour.

Source: Instagram

The rapper dropped the the Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape featuring the likes of Emtee, Domani, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Tellaman, Cassper Nyovest. Shortly after the drop, he announced the Ivyson Tour that will take place at Emperors Pallace on 22 October.

The There They Go hitmaker is trending on Twitter following the release of the new 10-track mixtape. Announcing the upcoming tour, Nasty C wrote:

"22nd Oct we go word for word!!!"

Hip-hop heads took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the mixtape and the upcoming gig.

@SisaFlatela_ wrote:

"This is fire but the beat selection on some could have been better."

@Sabelo_cele09 commented:

"And you were really born to win."

@TVnessa02 said:

"Me listening to every song on the tape."

@oogdee_ wrote:

"The mixtape got me feeling like this."

@hd_logik added:

"That song feat Tellaman and Nadia is by far my favorite, no lie. @Nadia_nakai you had one of your best verses, no lie."

AKA and Nasty C to drop new single

In other music news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Nasty C are back with another collaboration. The rappers were expected to drop a new joint and a music video on Friday, 16 September.

Slikour took to social media to share a snippet of the single called Lemons (Lemonade). In the teaser, AKA can be heard rapping and then switches it up to his signature autotune vibes.

Taking to Twitter, Slikour asked hip-hop heads to share their views on the upcoming song.

Music critics took to his comment section and shared their honest opinions on the song. Many shared that they're not feeling it but would wait for the full song to drop before they judge it.

