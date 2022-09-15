AKA and Nasy C are set to drop a new song and a music video on Friday and Mzansi can't wait to listen to the full song

Slikour took to his timeline and shared a teaser of the single titled Lemons (Lemonade) and asked Mzansi what they think of it

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to the snippet of the upcoming song with many claiming that the song is trash

AKA and Nasty C are back with another collaboration. The rappers are set to drop a new joint and a music video on Friday, 16 September.

AKA and Nasty C are set to drop new music video for new single 'Lemons (Lemonade)'.

Slikour took to social media to share a snippet of the single called Lemons (Lemonade). In the teaser, AKA can be heard rapping and then switches it up to his signature autotune vibes.

Taking to Twitter, Slikour asked hip-hop heads to share their views on the upcoming song. He captioned his post:

"New single and music video by @akaworldwide and @Nasty_CSA drops this Friday. How’s it sounding?"

Music critics took to his comment section and shared their honest opinions on AKA and Nasty C's song. Many shared that they're not feeling it but would wait for the full song to drop before they judge it.

@Joneai4 said:

"The pop star autotune singer has done it again, he never disappoints when it comes to disappointment. I'm not surprised at all, I knew it all along let's hope Nasty C gonna save the day for this one."

@Cmbulele_Mag commented:

"Jah neh.....at some point we need to be honest with ourselves."

@Msentiii_ wrote:

"Love it already... originality, creativity and musical prowess already confirmed from this snippet alone."

@leliibaby said:

"He’s talking bout 'hip hop isn’t dead' rapping on an amapiano instrumental."

@GeeGivenchy wrote:

"Off tune, off beat all at once."

@_sly_tendencies added:

"Is it just me or bra is sounding off-tune?"

AKA's hunger made Slikour quit rap

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Slikour has opened up about why he quit rapping. The former rapper was a guest on Zingah's podcast, Choppin' It With Bhuda T.

The former Skwatta Kamp member spoke about his rap career, private life and businesses in the episode. Chatting with Zingah, Slikour, whose real name is Siyabonga Metane, shared that AKA's hunger made him realise he was not the artist he used to be.

He shared that AKA was too hungry when he was on the come up around 2010 and that's when Slikour decided to quit rap. Social media users took to the podcast's comment section on YouTube and shared their thoughts on the interview.

