Blxckie has shared his reaction after bagging a BET nod in the Best International Flow category alongside Nadia Nakai

The rapper, who recently took home a SAMA award, has been in the game for about four years but he's already getting recognition internationally

The star shared that being on an international stage proved a lot and it opens space for him to make international moves

Blxckie has opened up following his historic BET nomination. The South African rapper bagged a nod in the Best International Flow category.

Blxckie has reacted to his BET nod. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

He's up against Nadia Nakai, Benjamin Epps, Central Cee and Knucks, among other international rappers. The star has been in the game for about four years but he flow and bars are already doing damage internationally.

Fresh from bagging a SAMA, the star took to Twitter to celebrate the nomination. Judging from the emoji he shared, Blxckie still can't believe that he's now an internationally recognised artist.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Somnyama shared that the nomination put him in a position to know that he has an international audience. He said being nominated on an international stage proved a lot for him.

"It's super-exciting because it gives space for bigger things to happen."

Hip-hop heads took to his comment section to congratulate him. many believe the star will bring the prestigious award home.

@hh411tv wrote:

"Congratulations @blxckie___ let’s get it."

@IAMJAMAICA13 commented:

"Me looking for other goats except for you and Nadia in the nominations list."

@KaintChillMusic wrote:

"Bring it home."

@greedya_sa said:

"Congratulations for the nomination dawg, buh the competition is tough did you cav Central Cee over there?"

@Andiie_ZA commented:

"Omw somnyama! I hope you win!"

@AyandaStevens wrote:

"You got this one."

@lil_42_jay added:

"Being nominated is an achievement."

