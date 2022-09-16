Cassper Nyovest gave Nasty C's new mixtape Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape a nod and also praised other rappers who dropped new songs

The likes of AKA and Duncan also dropped new projects on Friday and Mufasa features on Nasty C's 10-track project

Hip-hop heads shared that Cassper's verse on Nasty's track Loco is dope and told him they want more fire verses from him in the future

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to give Nasty C's new mixtape a nod. The rapper also tipped his hat to all the Mzansi hip-hop stars who dropped new projects on Friday, 16 September.

Cassper Nyovest gave Nasty C’s ‘Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape’ a nod. Image: @casspernyovest, @nasty_csa

Stars such as AKA and Duncan, among many others, released new projects on the day. Cass shared that he features on Nasty C's new 10-track project titled Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.

Cassper Nyovest and the There They Go hitmaker collaborated on a wavy track called Loco. Taking to Twitter, Cass captioned his post:

"SA Hip Hop looking healthy right now!!! Go get everybody music that dropped today!!! Don't forget to check out the New Nasty C mixtape. I feature on a song titled Loco on the tape. Wavy record!!!"

Hip-hop heads to their fave's comment section to let him know that his verse on Loco is too hard.

@Ayanda_T wrote:

"And you know the broer spazzed like crazy, shout out @casspernyovest for always showing the homie love & @BridgeBossTLee I know you always there operating in the background."

@MannTanks commented:

"Which one is you and which one is Nasty C on this joint, fire."

@RChuaka said:

"Shuu, you pulled out a sick verse."

@Levande_Konst wrote:

"The Cass on Loco is the Cass we want."

@Uber_Drugs2002 added:

"What you did there was magic."

Nasty C drops new Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C has taken to his timeline to announce his upcoming tour after dropping a fire mixtape on Friday, 16 September.

The rapper dropped the Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape featuring the likes of Emtee, Domani, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Tellaman, Cassper Nyovest. Shortly after the drop, he announced the Ivyson Tour that will take place at Emperors Pallace on 22 October.

The There They Go hitmaker is trending on Twitter following the release of the new ten-track mixtape. Announcing the upcoming tour, he wrote:

"22nd Oct we go word for word!!!"

Hip-hop heads took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the mixtape and the upcoming gig.

