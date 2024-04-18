Master KG reportedly remixed Brenda Fassie's hit song Thola Amadlozi from her 2000 album Amadlozi

A snippet of the remix has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some sceptical about the news and others praising Master KG's talent for producing beats

Fans are eager to hear the full song, but some are concerned about the treatment of Brenda Fassie's legacy and whether proper credit and compensation will be given

Master KG has reportedly remixed the late Brenda Fassie's hit song Thola Amadlozi. A snippet of the remixed 2000 hit has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Master KG has featured on Brenda Fassie's song 'Thola Amadlozi'. Image: @masterkgsa and ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Master KG allegedly remixes Brenda Fassie's song Thola Amadlozi

Brenda Fassie may be gone but her influence in the South African music industry lives on forever. Regarded as one of the greatest performers in Mzansi, the star's music has continued to dominate in Mzansi.

Recent reports on social media have indicated that Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG has remixed MaBrrr's 2000 hit Thola Amadlozi from her album Amadlozi. Popular blog MDN News shared a snippet of the new song on the micro-blogging platform X and wrote:

"Master KG ft Brenda Fassie - Thola Amadlozi."

Fans react to news of Master KG featuring Brenda Fassie

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some were sceptical about the news. Others loved the snippet and praised Master KG for his unmatched talents.

@General_Sport7 said:

"Featuring who?"

@cozmino_ wrote:

"One thing for sure about Master KG. he makes proper beats "

@Hyperloll4 commented:

"The king is back!"

@The_A_Wagon added:

"I need to hear the whole song."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"I hope he pays Bongani something coz he’s outchea suffering after his mum made so many hits."

@BukamuT commented:

"Sometimes its okay to leave these old songs alone, not to abuse them like this."

@Thapelo0607 said:

"He's not called Master for nothing."

Source: Briefly News