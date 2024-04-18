Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga recently previewed his new upcoming single Why Wenza So

The Abo Mvelo hitmaker posted a video of himself previewing the new song on his Instagram page

Many netizens approved of the song, and others couldn't wait for him to release the song

Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga dropped a teaser of his new single. Image: @daliwonga_sa

The most-loved amapiano vocalist, Daliwonga, is back with a bang and is ready to make people dance till they drop.

Daliwonga previews new single Why Wenza So

The Abo Mvelo hitmaker has made headlines once again on social media after he was accused of sleeping with the amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa by ex-convict Bongani Joshua Tsime.

Recently, the star had his fans and followers on their feet as he previewed his new upcoming single, Why Wenza So. Daliwonga posted a video teasing netizens with his first song of 2024 on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Anytime from now Why Wenza so!"

Watch the video below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also reshared the video on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Daliwonga previews his new single Why Wenza So?!"

See the post below:

Fans approve of the song

Shortly after the star shared the teaser of his upcoming single, many social media users approved of it, and others couldn't till he dropped it. See some of the comments below:

real_shaunmusiq wrote:

"They are not ready."

therealkabelosings_sa said:

"BANIKAZI BE GAME SIBANIKEZA ISPORO!"

osasdl responded:

"His the best in Africa."

mzalawesive replied:

"You move like a Team but it's jus' you King."

bhathi_rsa commented:

"When are you dropping your EP."

mvdjesti mentioned:

"Droppa mfana wam Kanti why wenza so."

muuh_drash_tz wrote:

"Very nice bro."

siya_cloudyyy shared:

"Dope music grootman."

m.mprtia approved of it:

"This hits different."

K.O and Daliwonga drop video for collaboration

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Daliwonga teamed up with K.O for a song titled Thatha. The video stars controversial comedian Tol Azz Mo, who plays the role of a preacher in the wedding-inspired visuals.

Mzansi did not feel the comedian's inclusion in the video, with many saying he ruined it.

