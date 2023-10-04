Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga has released the album tracklist for his pending release, Dali Dali

The superstar shared the behind-the-scenes from the album cover shoot and left his female fans drooling

The album promises to be a banger as he features the likes of Nkosazana Daughter, Kabza De Small and many more

Get ready, music lovers, because one of Mzansi's heavyweights will be dropping his album in a few days.

The release of Daliwonga's double-sided album has Amapiano fans beaming with excitement. Image: @daliwonga_sa

Amapiano star Daliwonga shares tracklist for Dali Dali

Singer Daliwonga has released the album tracklist for his upcoming album, Dali Dali.

The star's pending release boasts of collaborations from Amapiano heavyweights such as Kabza De Small, Mas Musiq, Myztro, Murumba Pitch and many more. It is divided into two sides. Side A consists of eight tracks, and side B has four, bringing the total to 12 songs.

In his Instagram post, the superstar shared the behind-the-scenes look from the album cover shoot and left his female fans drooling.

Fans express excitement over Dali Dali

The album promises to be a banger, and his fans cannot wait until 6 October when it hits music streaming platforms.

Fans have already pinpointed which song is going to be their favourite.

kabelosings_sa said:

"This is going to be fire."

depikin12 asked:

"What about the tune with Kamo Mphela."

benardo_zw exclaimed:

"I am waiting for Yena Yedwa!"

_jr.m420 replied:

"We are readyyy."

ltd_musiq said:

"Bro I can’t wait for Relokeleng."

sihleblxng shared:

"I will be drinking my Ice Tropez, alone under the sun listening to Relokeleng."

You have a song there called mnike?? Where's that song 'dont touch my cellular '?

rrandommm.m said:

"I hope cellular is the "please don't touch my cellular, shiye lapho usala ukhala" song."

chuma_mfithi expressed:

"You drooping on my birthday thank you."

viwe_mvinjelwa_ said:

"Album of the year."

K.O and Daliwonga drop video for collaboration

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Daliwonga teamed up with K.O for a song titled Thatha. The video stars controversial comedian Tol Azz Mo, who plays the role of a preacher in the wedding-inspired visuals.

Mzansi was not feeling the comedian's inclusion in the video, with many saying he ruined it.

