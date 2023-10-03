Blaq Diamond has revealed that they are working on a killer track with amapiano extraordinaire DJ Maphorisa

The music duo gave Maphorisa his flowers and mentioned that he'd been rooting for them from the beginning

Fans expressed their faith in the talented musos and many have said they can not wait to groove to their new song

Blaq Diamond announced an upcoming feature with DJ Maphorisa. Image: @blaqdiamond150 and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Blaq Diamond showered DJ Maphorisa with praise and announced they are collaborating with the well-decorated amapiano star.

Blaq Diamond and Maphorisa hit the studio

The talented Afro-pop duo recently shared snaps on their Instagram account of their studio session with Phori.

The Memeza hitmakers detailed their longstanding history with Phori in the captions.

"@djmaphorisa was one of the first few people to believe in us before we were even signed.. after all this time we’re finally dropping something with our OG ❤️"

Fans excited for Blaq Diamond and Maphorisa's song

Black Diamond’s post created a buzz among fans and sparked curiosity about the musical masterpiece they were crafting.

Many fans acknowledged Maphorisa's role in shaping the amapiano genre and his influence within the music industry

See the Instagram post below:

Ingrammers beg Blaq Diamond to drop feature

People urged the artists to release the feature ASAP as they could barely contain their excitement.

See some of the comments below:

@_alexander._mb mentioned:

"Nah, Phori is the Rick Ross of Africa."

@cebontshalintshali posted:

"It's overdue gents. There are so many lit features we still waiting for X Nasty C, Mnqobi, ND many more."

@sk_sello_18 stated:

"Things we want to see."

@ratow_mhlanga_ suggested:

"Y'all please drop before this month ends or ngyazibulala.❤️"

@misty_prom said:

"Can't wait for this one it's definitely gonna be a hit.❤️"

@shawnmengot added:

"You can always trust the drip with PORR. "

@caramel_mabed wrote:

"Thank you. God bless you. Release now, I can't wait."

@buliskyninja commented:

"DJ Maphorisa is easily the coolest grootman in South Aah."

