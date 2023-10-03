Outspoken Amampiano producer DJ Maphorisa has set some boundaries on personal space for fans

He jokingly said in a video that he dislikes being hugged by people with makeup on their faces

The video sent some cheer to online spectators, with some relating to the frustration of spoilt clothes from makeup

DJ Maphorisa has spoken up against fans who give him hugs that ruin his clothes. Images: @djmphorisa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano's DJ Maphorisa, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, has put up some rules on getting hugs from groupies, especially if it will interfere with his expensive apparel.

DJ Maphorisa doesn't want "messy" hugs from fans

In a video reposted by online news publication @MDNnewss, the Asibe Happy hitmaker is heard speaking to some people, saying he hates it when people hug him with a face full of makeup and ruin his pricey clothing.

This is how @MDNnewss captioned the video:

"Stop hugging DJ Maphorisa (laughing emoji)"

Watch Phori's funny video below:

Social media reacts to DJ Maphorisa's anti-hug rule

His followers were entertained by his funny confession captured on tape. Some people were not impressed with his flashy lifestyle. Madumane is usually seen bragging about money and was previously seen making it rain with loads of cash.

@thato_stalion missed out:

"Can someone please explain to me what he’s saying i can’t hear a single word, maybe it’s the accent."

@JayKeStar1 explained:

"No guys. He's just being funny."

@Masha_Gosebo24 was amused:

"Phori ha nke machine."

@busiwe_bubu laughed:

"Phori loves drama."

@_WiseySA shared his sentiments:

"I understand him because the guy wears expensive clothes and now you ruining his clothes with your makeup."

@SAizaMovie laughed:

"This one you see nje ukhuti yibabrian."

Somizi Mhlongo gives out free hugs to spread love

Meanwhile, in another story on Briefly News, long-standing entertainer Somizi Mhlongo was giving out free hugs to random strangers in an effort to spread love and positivity.

The judge to the 18th and final season of the music competition show Idols SA, was inspired to give out warm embraces on the morning of Riky Rick's funeral. He said he realised that more people needed that gesture without saying a word.

