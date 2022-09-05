Amapiano DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to brag about his hot outfit once more

The talented DJ wore expensive clothes and accessorised them with a Christian Dior bag, which caused quite a stir on the timeline

South Africans are mostly impressed with Madumane's style and choice of outfit despite dragging him for a similar post in the past

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Maphorisa is one of Mzansi's leading DJs, so it's no surprise to see him living the good life.

Maphorisa has once again flaunted his fire outfit on Twitter. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Madumane took to Twitter to share a photo of himself wearing an expensive stylish outfit complete with an R33 000 Dior backpack.

On Twitter, Maphorisa shared the following snap:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi peeps react to DJ Maphorisa's fire outfit

@khomboma said:

"Mara serious, die maan o enjoyer matla a hae. modimo ao okeletse bruwaka (Basically translates, Phori is enjoying the fruits of his labour)"

@lesole574617882 wrote:

"Bhozayam I just wonder how much is there in the bag uyazi"

@drago_u2 shared:

"Nothing changed. This is expected."

@Ramalepemoshe posted:

"Madumane ke star⭐"

@BrynLesedtukula replied:

"Christian Dior on Phori a guy from Paris"

@VuyaniBN7 commented:

"Yhoo drip is on another level grootman"

@nokomakgabozela also said:

"Kante you guys buy clothes every week?"

@UncleWest4hunid also wrote:

"Madamani I need that outfit lol "

@marceta_judith added:

"Very hot ntanga"

Maphorisa is known for his impeccable fashion sense, which he is not afraid to flaunt on the timeline with price tags on occasion. Briefly News previously reported that Maphorisa was dragged by Mzansi peeps after asking them to estimate the cost of his fire outfit.

DJ Maphorisa dragged by netizens after boasting about his expensive outfit

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa has set the internet on fire after making an insensitive post.

Phori took to Twitter to share a photo of himself dressed in branded clothing. He asked followers to estimate the cost of his outfit in the caption. This clearly irritated netizens, who responded with lengthy and heated comments. They ranged from spitting in the faces of his fans to netizens telling him that they don't have time for useless calculations.

Phori responded with fierce clap backs, clearly ready to dish it out to those who were dragging him. Maphorisa said that while some people claimed to have no time for his illogical calculation, they had time to write lengthy paragraphs calling him out.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News