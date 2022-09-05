A video of President Cyril Rampahosa fixing a pothole in Delmas, Mpumalanga, has made many South Africans unimpressed

The act was done as part of the ANC's service delivery campaign, in which ANC officials help out communities in need

Mzansi peeps were unmoved by the act, with many also criticizing the way in which the pothole was fixed

In a video, Cyril Ramaphosa fixed a pothole in Delmas, Mpumalanga, that made Mzansi peeps unmoved.

South Africans were unphased by a video of Cyril Ramaphosa fixing a pothole, with many saying it was embarrassing. Images: @RealMrumaDrive/ Twitter, Maja Hitij/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

@RealMrumaDrive shared the clip on Twitter where Mzansi netizens expressed their issues with how the pothole was fixed and the ANC's notorious history of service delivery.

According to News24, Ramaphosa was at Botleng township in Delmas, Mpumalanga, where he participated in an ANC campaign to provide service delivery to communities in need.

The clean-up campaign was made to remind citizens that the ANC is a party that gets the job done, with Cyril saying:

"I am really excited about this programme because it is getting our people to look at the ANC anew. To see that the ANC can be focused on service delivery. That the ANC can focus on what matters most to the people of our country, which is the delivery of better and more efficient services to them. That is the Letsema campaign,"

South Africans were not impressed with the work done, with many discussing service delivery issues and how the pothole was fixed. See the responses below:

@langalakhemazi2 posted:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"This is embarrassing."

@Phanda_Pusha mentioned:

"Looks like they are using a cold mix. Well, gravel road and cold mix. Bad combination "

@VizLane shared:

@LetagengKagiso said:

"I’m sure the tender was worth 5 million"

@IronicVector asked:

"True, but ain't that a gravel road they seem to be patching?"

@DominicNgeleka posted:

@Myself07507680 commented:

"ANC has become a joke in our country."

Source: Briefly News