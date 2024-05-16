Kamo Mphela recently shared a new selfie and had social media buzzing over her face card

The dancer confused many who seemingly failed to recognise her, claiming she had multiple faces

At this point, South Africans are convinced that the Amapiano sensation is a shapeshifter

Mzansi questioned Kamo Mphela’s looks from her latest selfie. Images: kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela's face card may not decline, but it sure will leave fans scratching their heads. The celebrated dancer shared a new selfie that made netizens question how she manages to look different in all her photos.

Kamo Mphela serves face in new selfie

One thing about Kamo Mphela, our girl never disappoints when it comes to a good selfie. Whether she's showing off her new hair or makeup look, the Dalie hitmaker is always serving face and has never dropped the ball.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared her latest photo, which also happens to be her new Instagram profile picture.

Taking a break from her bold makeup looks, Kamo opted for a clean-face beat. A fan of dramatic eyeshadow, she rocked plain eyelids and added a white wing on her creases to liven up her face:

Mzansi weighs in on Kamo Mphela's selfie

Over the years, netizens have questioned what Kamo Mphela really looks like. Is it the hair? Perhaps the makeup? Whatever it is, netizens are convinced they'll never recognise the dancer:

Motherboarddoc1 concluded:

"I have made peace with the fact that I will die without knowing the real Kamo Mphela. She looks different each time."

arghmahn_ claimed:

"She has at least five faces."

gudani_mm said:

"I will never know her real face."

AintNoRoleModel wrote:

"I'll never know what she looks like."

mphela219 asked:

"How many faces does she have?"

