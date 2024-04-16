Flo Masebe stunned fans when she posted a rare no-makeup selfie on her social media pages

The veteran actress received endless compliments from supporters and local men who were ready to risk it all

Mzansi men wasted no time and shot their shots at the Muvhango actress after flaunting her natural beauty

Florence “Flo” Masebe's no-makeup selfie had Mzansi singing her praises. Images: flomasebe

Source: Instagram

Flo Masebe is one gorgeous woman, and she proved it when she posted a rare photo without any makeup on. The new Meikie Maputla had fans singing her praises for her natural and timeless beauty.

Flo Masebe shows off no-makeup look

When she's not posting her beloved food content or picture quotes, our fave, Florence "Flo" Masebe, stuns followers with gorgeous selfies.

From editorial snaps to candid selfies, the Muvhango star consistently leaves fans awestruck by her ageless beauty at 52 years old.

But it was her latest photo of her bare skin that caused a buzz on social media and had the men (and some ladies) weak in the knees.

Taking to her social media pages, the actress shared a makeup-free photo while showing off her new, two-coloured faux locks.

A natural beauty, Briefly News previously reported on Mme Masebe's simple hair care routine that's kept her crown healthy and intact.

Mzansi reacts to Flo Masebe's selfie

Netizens sang Flo's praises for her ageless beauty, with the men lining up to shoot their shots:

hlovo_ signalled the men:

"I know y’all are hearing me."

visse_ss confessed:

"I can't live without you."

majija_yolanda was stunned:

"This beauty? The skin is breathing."

Ahbeegael gushed over Flo:

"Not even fine wine could compare."

Eudaimonia_locs joked:

"What do they say about black and not cracking?"

smotozana said:

"I wanna spend the rest of my life with you."

