Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela is celebrating her new track Dalie, certified gold in less than a week

She posted on her Instagram her milestone with a teaser of her new hit

Her fans flooded her video with congratulatory messages on the success of the banger

Amapiano star Kamo Mphela's 'Dalie' has seen the gold milestone in just six days of its release. Image: kamo_mphelaxx

One of the top Amapiano hitmakers, Kamo Mphela, has reminded Mzansi that she's the girl she thinks she is with her new single, Dalie, with Tyler ICU, Khalil Harrison featuring Baby S.O.N.

Kamo Mphela celebrates Dalie going gold within a week

The Amanikiniki singer took to her Instagram to post the milestone with this caption:

"Dalie went gold in 6 days, truly would love to thank god & everyone supporting. It’s been a long journey but I’d honestly love to proudly pour my heart to God for his grace in this period. Ngiyabonga & a big s/o to my team let’s go harder"

Check out her teaser in the video:

Social media users applaud Kamo Mphela for Dalie's success

Fans of Areng Sandton hitmaker, who was the star of the industry before Uncle Waffles became a thing, were glad to see her comeback and congratulated her:

@onitias_mphela commended:

"Congrats my baby, we’re moving Chief."

@ammarabrown added:

"Oh fantastic! Congratulations Queen."

@haniel_smile hyped her up:

"Asambe mamas keep shining may God bless you more and more."

@ke_ntombiee was inspired:

"You inspire me every day, love u Kamo."

@rethabilesofe admitted:

"My favourite since 2019 congratulations role model."

@lin_fow reminded:

"Yah nooooo, we love you superstar."

@senzo_4841

"We love you and your work."

@danc_ingwithlethu

"Kamo Mphela to the top, dali mcwaaa."

@beazmida_rsa was excited about her return:

"Welcome back mommy."

