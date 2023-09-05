Amapiano sensation Bhebha 's hitmakers are celebrating the track's success as it peaks a new milestone

The single by Shaun Musiq, Ftears, and Xduppy has hit double platinum status, retailing over 40 000 units

Inspired by Barcadi music sounds, the song took TikTok by storm, with netizens taking the challenge to dance to the vibrant track

Amapiano banger 'Bhebha' by Shaun Musiq, Ftears and Xdupy has reached a double platinum milestone. Images: @real_shaunmusiq, @genic_mash, @f_tears.012

Source: Instagram

Amapiano lovers will be proud to learn that the hit song, Bhebha, has reached a double platinum milestone.

Bhebha sells over 40k units earning new status

The song by Shaun Musiq, Ftears and Xduppy, featuring collaborations with Myztro, Mellow & Sleazy, Quayr Musiq, and Matuteboy, has sold over 40 000 units.

Taken from a popular Barcadi song, a genre from Pretoria, it hit platinum status in July.

The Tobetsa hitmakers celebrated that milestone with this gratitude post on Instagram:

Bhebha challenge takes TikTok by storm

The song is loved by many on social media, with a popular dance challenge created in its honour. These are some of the comments about the challenge from netizens:

@KamoSebolecwe shared an experience:

"Everyone is losing it after he played bhebha #KonkaLive."

@YvetAwuor was obsessed:

"How many times have you watched @The_Kaneda do the Bhebha dance? Guys, I can't explain. Wll if you watch it you'll see why I am stuck on it."

@KundaiMutami imagined:

"The catastrophic earthquake I’m gonna cause when Kabza & DJ Maphorisa play Bhebha will be felt by the whole of Australia."

@TisGreatness said:

"Bhebha Dance gives me so much joy. I can’t move like that but I admire those SA girlies who can do it, they deliver every time."

@Refilwemdluli_ needed no approval:

"In my head, I can do the Bhebha challenge and that’s all that matters."

@RoyaltyGomo confessed:

"This Bhebha challenge has me in a chokehold."

@uNdu_Mk closed the argument:

"Bhebha challenge is topnotch content, stop arguing about that own goal."

Lwah Ndlunkulu's Ngiyeza and Ithuba hit platinum status

In a related Briefly News story, singer Lwah Ndlunkulu celebrated her songs getting five million views on YouTube.

The First Lady of iNkabi Records celebrated her win with her recording stable. She also shared how her life has changed since her songs became a hit on TikTok.

