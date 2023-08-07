The First Lady of Nkabi Records, Lwah Ndlunkulu, has hit platinum status for her hit songs Ithuba and Ngiyeza

Her life has changed drastically since her music has become a success, a success she shares with her colleagues

She recently celebrated her new song Eyami hitting 100K views on YouTube with an extravagant event

Lwah Ndlunkulu has celebrated her platinum success with the Nkabi Nation for her hit songs ' Ithuba' and 'Ngiyeza'. Images: @ndlunkulu_sa, @whitegoldmediasa

Afropop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu has hit her first platinum status for her songs, Ithuba and Ngiyeza, one of the most popular sounds on TikTok.

Lwah Ndlunkulu and Nkabi Nation celebrate her platinum milestone

The songs Ithuba and Ngiyeza both hit 5 million views on YouTube. She recently received her plaques, and her Nkabi Records colleagues took to their timelines to celebrate her success.

Owner of Nkabi Records Big Zulu celebrated her success on this Instagram page and said:

"Nkabi Nation Uthando Lunye. Siyabonga kakhulu Nkabi Records First Lady Lwa Ndlunkulu 'iThuba' & 'Ngiyeza' sezishaye PLATINUM. Siyabonga kakhulu iNkabi Nation uThando Lunye."

Social media reacts to Lwa Ndlunkulu's platinum status

Her fans celebrated her win:

@phelelani_mthembu proclaimed:

"Phakama Nkabi Nation!"

@siyabongasydwellshabangu shared:

"My favourite song, 'Ithuba'."

@bongekilencube05 praised the team:

"Great work guys we are proud of you, keep it up."

@ratodik said:

"My babe the 1st lady."

@leratosmautjana complimented:

"Tons of blessings girl."

@Alexius Cephas Sibanda said:

"I love this track."

@Nkele Matloga praised:

"South Africa is blessed with your talent my darling. Keep it up, much love for you."

@MrThamsanqa shared:

"This song means a lot. Always on repeat.@lwah_ndlunkulu_official you're the best."

Lwah Ndlunkulu's single Eyami celebrates 100K on TikTok

She also celebrated her new single's success Eyami reaching 100K views on TikTok, and captioned the video:

"100k VIEWS! Ngiyabonga kakhulu please don't stop sharing the song."

K.O celebrates Sete's diamond status

In another Briefly News report, rapper K.O celebrated his hit song Sete reaching over 100 million streams across all platforms.

He announced that the song is the first record in South Africa to hit the diamond milestone.

The former Teargas rapper also held his solo concert the same week, K.O Live at the Hill, which sold out successfully.

