South Africans need to appreciate the talent of TikTok editors

One user took a clip of Big Zulu and Somizi dancing and turned it into a comedy masterpiece

The light-hearted video left Mzansi in stitches, asking the poster to tag Somgaga

Somizi and Big Zulu had Mzansi in stitches in an edited video of the performers farting on stage. Images: @lesgo966

An unexpected video of Somizi and Big Zulu dancing and having a jol on stage filled many with joy.

Somizi has a bout of flatulence after highjacking Big Zulu on stage

The TikTok clip created by user @lesgo966 shows the Somizi dancing on stage and falling over during a Big Zulu performance.

What's funnier is Lesego's voiceover as he impersonates a farting sound with every dance move Somizi makes until he embarrassingly stops dancing.

Big Zulu then congratulates and asks him about his flatulence. Somizi responds that he has a stomach bug.

Watch the clip below:

Social media reacts to Somizi's farting video

The video has 33.3K with hundreds of comments laughing at the video, which has circulation on various platforms. Some tagged the Living the Dream with Somizi reality star.

This is what was said:

@weleleleeeeeeeee was dying from laughter:

"Why are you trying to kill me."

@shilababy03 noticed something else:

"Bathong mara that voice ya girl."

@lemmy3223 suggested:

"Someone please download this and post it on Twitter so that Somgaga can see this."

@okaMasilela_umntwana shared the same sentiment:

"I'm just waiting patiently for Somgaga to see this."

@Zukile Maxwell Zugger Mapeyi retired for the night:

"Yho. Good night guys kusuza mna ngoku kuhleka. Ndyazikakela."

@Wonderful had a trick:

"Please kiss my comment want to see this again."

@TIZZER had a great time:

"Just 3 seconds in the video is enough!"

@Mama Lesedi26 warned:

"Lmao, you'll never see heaven I swear."

