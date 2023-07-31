The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson is a luxury sports car collector

She showed off her yellow whip on her Instagram, participating in her weekly Sunday car run club

Mrs Robinson said that the hardest decision that she has to take daily is choosing which car she will be driving

The Real Housewives of Durban socialite Jojo Robinson is a car fanatic. She added a new baby to her collection, a McLaren named 'Annabelle', that matches her luxurious mansion perfectly.

RHOD Jojo Robinson is an expensive car collector that ranges from small cheeky cars to large, powerful machines. Images: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson shares her car journey leading to 'Annabelle'

The rich housewife took her Instagram followers to the very beginning of her car history with a post that she captioned:

"My first car was an old Corsa from a scrap yard that my dad fixed up for me. I still remember the rearview mirror constantly falling off when I drove along the highway to the university.

"My second car wasn't much better nor was my third. My dream car in my younger years was an i20, I had seen a white one and just remember wishing that I could afford it, but I never could at the time.

"Fast forward to today and I drive "Annabelle" as ONE of my cars. To make a long story short, anything is possible and you never know what your future holds. Stay positive and dream bigger. Life is full of endless possibilities."

The top six cars of Jojo Robonson's cars

These are some of the cars from her collection of fast, luxurious and powerful machines in no particular order:

A red Ferrari that she captioned:

"Red is my colour."

A blue Porsche 911 that she captioned:

"Here's your MONDAY MOTIVATION... Marry Rich. Rich husbands are fun husbands because they never say no. No is a BAD word."

A black Range Rover Sports that she captioned:

"Happy Mother's Day to all our beautiful mommies out there. You deserve only the best. I hope you all have a day filled with love and spoils. I've clearly been a good mommy with this gift."

A white Mercedes Benz AMG that she captioned:

"Just incase you forget who it is."

A blue BMW.

A yellow McLaren 570s spider that she captioned:

"Annabelle and Jojo Tank. A little Sunday Run to the mountains with the car family @c4rs_on_sunday."

Jojo reveals that her husband is 20 years her senior

In another Briefly News report, the rich housewife openly shared that her wealthy husband, Calven Robinson, is two decades older than her.

She also revealed that people confuse her as his daughter instead of his wife. But, when the pair is together, they don't feel the age difference as 'Boo-Bear' has a youthful spirit.

Source: Briefly News