Who is Jojo Robinson? All about The Real Housewives of Durban contestant

Known for her heavily tattooed body, Jojo Robinson is a cast member of the Real Housewives of Durban with a unique style. She joined the show in Season 2 and has gained a huge fan base due to her confidence and taste for the good things in life. From her magnificent mansion to expensive jewellery and clothes, Jojo lives a life most people envy.

The bubbly reality TV star revealed that she joined the show to give a new perspective on the tattooed community, which she felt has often been misjudged. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.

Jojo Robinson's profile summary and bio

Full name Jojo Robinson Nickname Jojo Gender Female Current residence Durban, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Calven Robinson Profession Businesswoman, social media personality, and artist Famous for Being cast on the Real Housewives of Durban reality show Instagram @mrs.jojo.robinson TikTok @mrsjojorobinson

Jojo Robinson's age

Jojo Robinson's date of birth and age are not publicly known. The reality TV star prefers to maintain information about her personal life under wraps and away from public scrutiny.

Jojo Robinson's husband

The social media personality's husband is a Durban tycoon called Calven Robinson, who runs a business empire and is also a former kickboxing champion famously known as The Butcher. Although the tycoon has kept his fans in the dark about his business, it is rumoured that he heavily invested in the real estate industry. Calven has lavish Airbnbs all across Durban.

Calven and Jojo met on Facebook and immediately connected due to their similar interests. In 2014, the couple tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony held in the KwaZulu Natal midland. Top Billing, a lifestyle television programme, featured the event.

Before her current marriage, the TikTok star was married, but the name and details of her ex-husband have not been disclosed. During an episode of the Real Housewives of Durban, the social media personality revealed that she had once been a victim of domestic physical violence during her previous marriage.

Jojo Robinson's children

Jojo from the Real Housewives of Durban and her husband are parents to a six-year-old son, Rocco Robison. Details about Rocco's age and exact date of birth remain unknown.

Career

Jojo appeared on Season 2 of the reality TV show, Real Housewives of Durban. Casts of the reality show are known for living their best luxurious lives. Famous women who have graced the show include Londie London and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku. Besides being Calven's wife, Jojo Robinson from South Africa also doubles as a wildlife photographer and artist. As a social media personality, Calven's wife has secured various brand endorsement deals and ad campaigns.

Cars

The artist is a sports car type of girl. She owns the limited edition of the Porsche GT 4, a Ferrari, a Mustang, and several Mercedes Benz cars. The Instagram sensation owns two choppers and a private jet to cap her million-rand fleet.

House

The reality TV star boasts a glasshouse in Durban equipped with modern features such as anti-theft systems and exotic interiors. The lavish mansion is estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

Jojo Robinson's net worth

The Instagram star's net worth has not yet been publicly disclosed. However, her husband's net worth is estimated at R995 million as of 2023. The tycoon has amassed wealth from his real estate and service delivery tender business.

Jojo Robinson from the Real Housewives of Durban has been married to her husband, Calven since 2014 and have one child together, a son named Rocco. The family owns a fleet of highly expensive cars and real estate properties.

