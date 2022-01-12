The Real Housewives of Durban cast members have been keeping us entertained for the past year. The show follows six wealthy and successful women living in Durban, South Africa, and viewers get a glimpse into their luxury homes and lifestyles, with some added drama for flair. Read on to discover when you can expect the next season to be released on Showmax.

The Real Housewives of Durban Twitter feed has been a-buzz with the news of three new cast members joining the gang for the following season. We have all you need to know about the Real Housewives of Durban's cast, ages and husbands; read on for more.

Meet the cast members

Three more colourful characters are joining the cast of our favourite local reality show, so you can expect the added drama to come. The Real Housewives of Durban husbands are often the topic of conversation and the source of our entertainment. So, who are the Housewives of Durban married to?

Sorisha Naidoo

Sorisha Naidoo has worked as a presenter for Eastern Mozaik and also appeared on the first season of Divas of Jozi in 2016. Sorisha is also an actress who has been seen on E-tv's Scandal and Home Affairs. She is also a radio presenter and holds the title of Miss India SA 2002. Sorisha will be 46 in 2022, celebrating the occasion with her other half, the billionaire businessman Vivian Reddy.

Kgomotso Ndungane

Kgomotso Ndungane is the proud wife of the former Sharks and Springbok player Odwa Ndungane. Somehow, even with two kids to raise, she recently found the time to launch her luxury personal care brand, LeLaPa.

Anne-Toni Ludick Mthembu

Anne is married to Kgolo Mthembu. She owns one of Durban's luxury beauty studios, Annaesthetic, and is an event producer. So how old is Anne from Real Housewives of Durban? She has kept her birth date a close secret, but most people guess she is around 28 years old.

Nonku Williams

Nonku Williams is the founder of Ashes to Beauty Winery and has interests in the construction industry. Nonku is currently single, as she is officially divorced from the father of her three children, Sfiso Ncwane. She will celebrate her 43rd birthday in 2022. Throughout her efforts, she has accumulated an estimated worth of $1.2 million.

Nonkanyiso Conco

Popularly known for being former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama and ex-fiancé, she is also a businesswoman who owns a beauty brand, Laconco Naturals. Nonkanyiso Conco's engagement with Jacob Zuma broke off in 2019, and she is not involved with anyone we know of. However, she still has plenty of time to find love again, as Nonkanyiso will only be 31 years old this year.

Jojo Robinson

Jojo Robinson is a tattoo artist married to the businessman and former South African kickboxing champion Calven Robinson. They have a six-year-old son, Rocco, and this will be her first appearance on the popular South African reality show. She hopes to break stereotypes surrounding the tattoo community during her participation in the show.

Londie London

The glamorous Londie London has only recently relocated to Durban and is the proud mother of her one-year-old son, Uminathi. While pregnant, she walked down the aisle to wed the successful businessman Hlubi Nkosi. She will be joining Jojo and Thobile as one of the newest members of the RHOD ladies.

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku is very familiar with being in the public eye, as she is married to the popular polygamist Musa Mseleku. In addition to her involvement in Uthando Nes'thembu, she also works as a radio personality on Vuma FM and as a motivational speaker.

Where is the Real Housewives of Durban reunion?

These ladies got together to shoot a two-part reunion episode, but Kgomotso Ndungane's absence was sorely noted. Without her significant character presence, there would not be as much drama as we are used to.

The first part of the reunion show for season 1 aired on 30 April 2021 on Showmax. Real Housewives of Durban memes have kept us entertained while we wait for the next season to air.

How many seasons of real Real Housewives of Durban are there?

Since the first season wrapped up, fans have been asking: is there a second season of Real Housewives of Durban? Why yes, and the first episodes have already been released!

Real Housewives of Durban season 2 became available on 28 January 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

The Real Housewives of Durban's original language is shot in a combination of English, Tswana and Zulu. You can view real Housewives of Durban full episodes on Showmax with the necessary subtitles.

If you enjoyed watching the first season, get ready for the next instalment of your favourite reality show. The Real Housewives of Durban's latest episode will be available on Showmax from 28 January 2022, where Londie London, Jojo Robinson and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku will join in the drama is RHOD.

