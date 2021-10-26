'RHOD' Star LaConco Lets Followers Into Her Golden Birthday Bash

Nonkanyiso Conco has made it known from her very first appearance on the Real Housewives of Durban that she is a lover of nice things

LaConco never failed to put together a soiree with will have people talking for weeks on end and her birthday party is a true testament to that

Msholozi's ex-beau recently shared some snaps from her birthday celebration that left followers wishing they could have scored an invite

LaCono's love for hosting lavish events did not end on the Real Housewives of Durban. The businesswoman recently hosted a party to celebrate herself and just like her, peeps can't stop talking about it.

TimesLIVE reports that the reality star celebrated her birthday earlier in October and hosted her party at Braham Hills in her favourite KZN location, Midlands.

The celeb seems to have thoroughly enjoyed her celebrations as she took to her Instagram to share some stunning throwback photos that gave followers a small look into the decor of the day.

LaConco chose a fitting gold and white them because luxury might as well be her middle name. She made sure to hire the best that KZN has to offer for her cake and outfit too.

In her caption, Nonkanyis made sure to let everyone know that she is deserving of the kind of event she hosted for her birthday:

"Celebrated the day Mamo gave birth to me. I have chose to not use the elevator that’s too easy! I gracefully take each step of my life.

LaConco beats Covid, shares the horrific details of fighting the virus

Briefly News reported reality TV star LaConco has revealed that she has defeated Covid-19. The businesswoman took to social media to share that she is one of the millions of South Africans who have been infected with the virus.

Former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama shared that she was grateful after beating the deadly virus. In celebration of conquering the disease, the star spent a day at a spa where she was pampered.

According to ZAlebs, the Real Housewives of Durban star took to Twitter to reveal that she was in self-isolation. LaConco tweeted:

"I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa."

LaConco's followers took to her comment section to react to her post. Check out some of their reactions below:

@WandlalaNomT said:

"Can't wait to just go for a walk nje... Day 4 and every inch of my body aches."

@ThokoSkosana5 wrote:

We thank God for your life. 2 hours ago lost my brother who tested positive on Thursday. I'm so heartbroken, speechless, torn apart. Lords will is hurting us."

@zoemchunu commented:

"So sorry you had to go through that mntase. God has blessed you with health again."

