LaConco Beats Covid, Shares the Horrific Details of Fighting the Virus

LaConco has revealed that she is one of Mzansi's people who have been diagnosed and recovered from Covid-19

The reality TV star shared that she is glad because she was able to beat the deadly coronavirus after her medication during her time in quarantine

The former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama thanked her doctors and family for their support when she was still battling with the virus

Reality TV star LaConco has revealed that she has defeated Covid-19. The businesswoman took to social media to share that she is one of the millions of South Africans who have been infected with the virus.

Former president Jacob Zuma's baby mama shared that she was grateful after beating the deadly virus. In celebration of conquering the disease, the star spent a day at a spa where she was pampered.

Laconco has revealed that she beat Covid-19. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the Real Housewives of Durban star took to Twitter to reveal that she was in self-isolation. LaConco tweeted:

"I have conquered Covid- 19, I’ve never felt so much pain and consumed so much medication in my life! Above all grateful to God, my doctors family and friends. Today I had to spend the day at the spa."

LaConco's followers took to her comment section to react to her post. Check out some of their reactions below:

@WandlalaNomT said:

"Can't wait to just go for a walk nje... Day 4 and every inch of my body aches."

@ThokoSkosana5 wrote:

"We thank God for your life. 2 hours ago lost my brother who tested positive on Thursday. I'm so heartbroken, speechless, torn apart. Lords will is hurting us."

@zoemchunu commented:

"So sorry you had to go through that mntase. God has blessed you with health again."

@QSD619 added:

"Yho, not our queen getting COVID! Glad you are feeling better... phew! Relief."

