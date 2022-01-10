Showmax just revealed their cast image for the upcoming RHOD season, causing a stir on social media platforms

Fans of the franchise have managed to make ‘Thobile’ trend on Twitter as they speculate over her addition to the reality TV show

Many have sounded off on whether the production picked the best Uthando Nesthembu star to add some excitement to the series, while others shared pleased replies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Real Housewives of Durban second season is already the talk of the town, thanks to Showmax’s recent teaser. Twitter has been buzzing over the possible addition of Thobile Mseleku since the artwork dropped this afternoon.

Netizens fill the timeline with their thoughts on MaKhumalo's possible 'Real Housewives' Season 2 inclusion. Image: @thobilek/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The promotional snapshot cleverly showcases new cast members among a few OG’s to create hype for Season 2. The three newbies may cover their faces with opulent fans in the picture, but many recognised one of Musa Mseleku’s four wives right away.

Although Thobile and the production are yet to confirm fans' speculations, there have been enough reactions to make MaKhumalo trend anyway. See some of the frenzied responses shared regarding the suspenseful image below.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@wakhe_sebenza wrote:

“So exciting, I already have storylines in my head, the combination of Thobile and LaC, love it.”

@Phenzooo argued:

“MaKhumalo is too calm for this show...”

@ayanda_m04 said:

“I'm sure Thobile begged the producers to include her. The way she loves attention.”

@BongzIsrael commented:

“I am happy that Thobile Mseleku (Uthando Nestembu) is there, she is a breath of fresh air…”

Uthando Nesthembu: MaKhumalo receives major love for raising Mpilo as her own

In more stories about Thobile Mseleku, Briefly News previously reported that she had been showered with love for raising Musa Mseleku's daughter, Mpilo, as her own.

The polygamist and Mzansi peeps applauded MaKhumalo for loving her stepdaughter like her own child. MaKhumalo threw a massive 18th birthday party for Mpilo on Thursday night's episode of Uthando Nesthembu.

Speaking during the celebration, Mseleku pleaded with Mpilo to always love and respect MaKhumalo for the role she played in her life. The viewers of the show also took to Twitter to show MaKhumalo major love.

Source: Briefly News