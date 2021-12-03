'Uthando Nesthembu': MaKhumalo Receives Major Love for Raising Mpilo as Her Own

Uthando Nesthembu' s MaKhumalo has received major love for raising Musa Mseleku's daughter, Mpilo, as her own

During Mpilo's 18th birthday party, Mseleku praised his wife for showing Mpilo with love even though she's not her biological mother

The viewers of the reality show agreed with Mseleku and shared that Mpilo is blessed to have a stepmother like MaKhumalo in her life

MaKhumalo has been showered with love for raising Musa Mseleku's daughter, Mpilo, as her own. The polygamist and Mzansi peeps applauded MaKhumalo, real name Thobile Mseleku, for loving her stepdaughter like her own child.

'Uthando Nesthembu's MaKhumalo got major lovefor raising Mpilo as her own. Image: @thobilek, @u._enhle

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo threw a massive 18th birthday party for Mpilo on Thursday night's episode of Uthando Nesthembu. Speaking during the celebration, Mseleku pleaded with Mpilo to always love and respect MaKhumalo for the role she played in her life.

The viewers of the show also took to Twitter to show MaKhumalo major love. Check out some of their comments below:

@Amza_5 said:

"MaKhumalo's relationship with Mpilo. Treating her like her biological child and not making her feel that she's her stepmother. Her level of maturity is unmatched."

@joy_zelda wrote:

"Appreciation post for MaKhumalo Mseleku for raising Mpilo as her own daughter. Taking her to school and making sure she gets the best, I stan."

@mj_lebetsa said:

"MaYeni is right, all this beauty is because Nompilo has Thobile, her warm heart has shaped Nompilo."

@NtuliManqoba added:

"The advice Musa gave to Mpilo, especially about MaKhumalo, it's so lovely and touching, may MaKhumalo and Mpilo's relationship blossom to even more higher heights of honestly and lots of love."

MaYeni's little Mnini steals the show

In related news, Briefly News reported that MaYeni's little son Mnini stole the show in Uthando Nesthembu's episode that aired on Thursday night, 14 October. The viewers of the show were impressed by how smart the young boy is.

Mnini and his mom MaYeni discussed business and many fans could not believe how business-minded he is. They took to social media after the show to ask the producers to show Mnini at least once in every episode.

MaYeni is one of Musa Mseleku's wives. Mseleku is a polygamist who has four wives. Their reality show airs every Thursday. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mnini's chat with MaYeni.

