'Isencane Lengane' Trends: Thando Not Giving Up on Loving Cheating Hubby Siyacela

Isencane Lengane trended over the weekend when Thando forgave her hubby Siyacela for cheating on her with Manto

The young wife surprised many when she smiled and enjoyed a cosy date night in their bedroom with her Siyacela, who decorated the room with rose petals and gifted her a teddy bear

Thando had been complaining about Siyacela's cheating ways since the new season of the epic Moja Love show began airing

Isencane Lengane trended on social media after another lit episode of the show aired on Saturday night, 27 November. The viewers of the show couldn't believe it when Thando forgave her cheating hubby, Siyacela after he gifted her a teddy bear, roses and some chocolate.

Isencane Lengane trended when Thando forgave her cheating hubby, Siyacela. Image: @mojalovetv

Source: Instagram

Since Season 2 of the show started, Thando has been complaining about Siyacela's cheating ways after she found out he had a bae named Manto in Durban. She even told her mom in the Moja Love show that she wants out of their marriage but surprised many when she was all smiles and loving when her young hubby came back home from Durban.

During this weekend's show, Thando even bought furniture for their house back in Northern KZN. Check out some of the comments from fans who took to Twitter to react to the pregnant Thando's behaviour below:

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"I think it's time we mind our own business and drink water, Thando is playing us, she's not pretending, she's in love with this balloon."

@Karabo_Mokgoko wrote:

"So that’s it? She forgot all he’s done because of rose petals?"

@MsThatoM said:

"Thando and Siyacela have forgiven each other, the problem is us, guys."

@Nomcebo_Sibisi commented:

"Thando is renovating their home even after all this. Hhayi baqinisile when they say into yabantu ababili ayingenwa."

@Nomvuula1 wrote:

"I don't feel sorry for Thando any more, she's always complaining but not leaving. She's old enough to know when you have sex without protection you'll get pregnant, but didn't even think of birth control. I'm over her whining."

@LollipopMaboe added:

"Ah shem, Thando will be fooled by the roses... Meanwhile Manto was taken to a restaurant."

