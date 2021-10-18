Mzansi singer Loyiso Bala and his boo Jennifer Bala celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary recently

In a sweet social media post, Loyiso thanked his wife and mother of his children for choosing to spend her life with him

In celebration of the special day, the award-winning musician posted a beautiful video of their wedding

Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, have been married for a whopping 10 years. The star penned a heartfelt post in celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Singer Loyiso and his wife Jennifer Bala have been married for 10 years. Image: @loyisobala, @jenniferbala

Source: Instagram

The award-winning musician took to social media and revealed that he has experienced challenges in his marriage but doesn't regret spending the past ten years of his life with Jennifer.

"You, my love, are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Thank you for choosing me time and time again. Here is to many more decades of love, joy and immeasurable fulfillment," Loyiso added, according to ZAlebs.

Watch the video of their wedding day here.

Loyiso's followers took to his comment section on Instagram to wish him and Jennifer a happy 10th anniversary. Check out some of the comments below:

sboniso9260 said:

"Congratulations. Lovely couple."

lihlemthembukhuzwayo wrote:

"Ohhhh this is so heartwarming. May God's love and grace be upon your union till the end of time."

thee_babalwa wrote:

"I have goosebumps. Love is beautiful."

cher_murphy commented:

"Happy anniversary love birds. I remember your wedding like it was yesterday!! Love you guys so much."

morwesis said:

"May the Good God almighty continue to bless your union."

janicescele added:

"Still remember this day like it was yesterday! Happy 10th you lovely two and many more blessings for the years to come."

Slikour and Melissa celebrate 4 years of married life

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper Slikour took to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary on 14 October. The star got hitched to his boo Melissa four years ago.

The Skwatta Kamp member penned a sweet message in celebration of the anniversary. He thanked Melissa for being part of his family's life.

Taking to Instagram, Slikour, real name Siya Metane, posted a cute throwback snap of himself with his wife busting a move during their wedding day. He captioned the pic:

"Thanks mama for being in my and our lives. Some things are bigger than our intelligence. Some things are divine in their intervention."

The star's followers and industry peeps took to his comment section to congratulate him and wish them all the best for the future.

Source: Briefly.co.za