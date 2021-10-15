What a Bae: Kudzai Mushonga Pens Special Message on Khanyi Mbau's Birthday

Kudzai Mushonga has penned a beautiful message in celebtation of his boo Khanyi Mbau's 36th birthday

The reality TV star's lover praised the stunner for never letting him down and for continuing to shower him with love

The romantic businessman asked his followers to help him with his "wife" the happiest of birthdays this Friday, 15 October

Kudzai Mushonga has taken to social media to share a sweet message he penned on Khanyi Mbau's birthday. He posted a cute loved-up snap of the two of them along with the sweet post.

Kudzai Mushonga's bae Khanyi Mbau is celebrating her 36th birthday. Image: @_iam_47

Source: Instagram

The South African media personality is celebrating her 36th birthday this Friday, 15 October. Her boo took to Instagram to ask the whole world to help him with his queen a fabulous day.

The businessman thanked Khanyi for being the pillar of his strength and for never letting him down. Kudzai said his "wife" is the bigger person in their relationship.

"You are one person who can sacrifice anything just to see me happy, you are my world, my strength and my peace of mind."

Kudzai's followers took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to help him wish the stunning reality TV star the happiest of birthdays. Check out some of their comments below:

boosiem18 said:

"Gorgeous looking couple, love is such a beautiful thing. Yours is authentic, pure and selfless. Happy birthday to the queen of your castle @mbaureloaded may abundance continue to flow in your life and may God bless each plan you have for your future."

mbali_09 wrote:

"I'm just happy you guys are back together again."

ntsikie6 commented:

"Happy birthday to your queen."

queen_peps.taillant said:

"Happy blessed birthday beautiful Queen."

maduyazah added:

"Happy birthday to her. My beautiful role model @mbaureloaded."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga turn up the heat in Dubai

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau and her boo Kudzai Mushonga looked ravishing in an event they attended in Dubai. The Mzansi media personality took to social media and posted snaps of herself rocking a stunning white dress.

The stunner also shared another pic of herself with her man dressed to the nines. Khanyi and Kudzai have been living it up in Dubai for the past couple of weeks.

Khanyi has been posting pics and videos of their lit vacation in the United Arab Emirates. The snaps Khanyi Mbau recently posted on Instagram served Mzansi major couple vibes. The reality TV star's followers urged her and Kudzai to get married because they think they are a perfect couple.

