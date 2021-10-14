Toya Delazy Gets Engaged to Her UK Girlfriend, SA Artist Can't Wait to Say I Do

Toya Delazy has excitedly shared that she's about to walk down the isle after she and her boo got engaged recently

The Mzansi musician and her girlfriend Alisson Chaig from the UK have been together for the past ten years

Peeps took to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter's timeline to congratulate her after she announced her engagement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Toya Delazy and her girlfriend Alisson Chaig have taken their relationship to another level. The Mzansi musician has announced that she and her UK boo are now engaged.

Toya Delazy is now engaged to Alisson Chaig. Image: @toyadelazy, @alissonchaig

Source: Instagram

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter took to social media recently to reveal her good news. The star shared that she cannot wait to walk down the isle and say I do to her bae.

Taking to Instagram, Toya, who is now based in the UK, shared that they have been together for a whole decade. TshisaLIVE reports that the star captioned her post:

"I gotta share my joy as we celebrating our Tin Aluminum Anniversary with my babe. A decade of love. I thank the universe for blessing me with you — always yours Alisson Chaig. We are officially officially officially engaged."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her friends and followers took to her comment section to congratulate them. Check out some of their comments below:

la_parks wrote:

"Congratulations you two! Here's to more decades of love and happiness."

moragsteyn said:

"Awhhh!!!! This is sooooo beautiful so amazing!!!! Love you both & congratulations, power forever."

mizzpurple01 commented:

"Congratulations, you’re a gone girl now."

bevditsie wrote:

"Ooooh congratulations fam this is absolutely awesome. Wishing you more joy."

mnandi_nandi123 added:

"Woohoo. Love is in the air. Love you bunch."

Teko Modise and his new wife are expecting a bundle of joy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former soccer star Teko Modise and his bae Koketso Chipane are expecting a bundle of joy. The couple reportedly got hitched a few days ago following their traditional wedding in Soweto a few weeks back.

City Press reports that the former Orlando Pirates star tied the knot again with Koketso a few days ago. The ceremony was private, according to the publication's report.

Teko's wife took to social media recently and shared a clip of herself running on the beach showing off her baby bump, according to ZAlebs. The stunner captioned her Instagram post:

"A Dream Come True. Overwhelmed with Unconditional Love..."

Mzansi celebs, especially ladies, took to Koketso's comment section to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly.co.za