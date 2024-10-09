A hun showed off how she tried installing a wig, and the results were not giving, leaving peeps amused by her antics

The clip grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community could not help but laugh at the babe as they flooded the comments with jokes

The high cost of living is on the rise, and one woman took matters into her own hands.

A woman unveiled her bad wig installation in a TikTok video. Image: @zwee.li/TikTok and Instagram.

Source: UGC

She attempted to do her own hair to reduce the expense.

Woman shows off failed wig installation

The stunner, who goes by the handle @zwee.li, revealed to her viewers that she tried conducting her own wig installation, but the results were not giving. The babe's hair was full of glue in front, leaving netizens in stitches as it looked like a complete mess.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman said the following:

"This thing is hard aowa."

@zwee.li's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the hun's video below:

SA peeps crack jokes

The woman's antics amused Mzansi netizens, who flooded the comments section to poke fun at the stunner's hairdo.

Lumka1580 said:

"Lace where? Lace everywhere."

Mpho mphokie added:

"Lol that's why I decided to stop buying frontal and stick to glueless xaam cause I m tired shuu."

Slim_cream13 wrote:

"Walk fast, they won't see."

Anitabonita commented:

"There is no way you used hair glue this is pritt glue stick, baby."

Buhle Ashley Sigogo shared:

"At least you tried, I don’t even wanna attempt."

South African woman's R500 wig installation disaster goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in Mzansi was left disappointed by a hairstylist and took to social media to showcase her lousy hairdo.

TikTok user @sofiavezi was full of regrets. The stunner revealed to her viewers that she had a wig installation done for R500 but was not entirely pleased with the outcome of her hairdo. @sofiavezi said that she had her wig installation done for her graduation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News