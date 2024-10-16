“Baddie on a Budget”: Woman Goes Viral After Transforming Shein’s Synthetic Wig

A young woman shared a video on TikTok of how she transformed a synthetic wig she bought from Shein

After applying the necessary products and brushing the wig, the woman tried it on to show the results

Internet users loved what they saw and showed an interest in the wig, while others shared haircare tips

Shein has quickly become the go-to place for affordable items, offering just about everything, including a wide variety of synthetic wigs. In a TikTok post, a young woman demonstrated how she transformed a wig from Shein into a stylish, personalised look.

Working wig wonders

The woman, Lethu, who uses the TikTok handle @lethu.m8, uploaded a video showing the blonde Shein wig that cost her R397. However, the price dropped after Lethu posted her video (it is currently R342 as of publishing this article).

After applying the products and brushing the synthetic wig, the content creator glues it to her head and makes the finishing touches before showing off the stunning look.

She wrote in her post's caption:

"A baddie on a budget."

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to woman transforming Shein wig

Several social media users headed to the comment section to share their thoughts about the wig's transformation. Others provided tips on how to care for the synthetic piece.

@thefashiongirl_06 agreed with Lethu and said:

"Baddie on a budget. Worth the price."

@lorah_m_sive wrote in the comments:

"I have this wig in my cart right now, and I’m having doubts, but it looks so good on you."

An impressed @nomfundogqoth1 said:

"Yhu, I'm here for the results!"

@divine_water_goddess shared with the online community:

"This is confirmation to go get this wig. I'm definitely stepping into my blonde girl era."

@ditiro_m0, who loved the outcome, wrote:

"Emphasis on transforming."

@lifewithmeza told the online community:

"My favourite wig, but the tangling frustrates me."

Woman's R45 Shein wig leaves SA curious

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared she only paid an extra R45 for a wig she bought from Shein.

The black 16-inch wig came with a wig cap, an edge brush, and an installation guide. People couldn't believe the digital content creator paid such a low price for the product.

