“It Was a Great Deal”: Young Woman’s R45 Shein Wig Leaves Mzansi Curious

A young lady on TikTok shared that she paid an extra R45 for a wig she bought from the online store Shein

The black wig was 16 inches and came with a wig cap, a brush for the edges and an installation guide

People on the internet could not believe that the digital content creator paid such a low price for the product

After visiting an online store, a young lady said she spent money on a beautiful black wig. Fortunately, she did not have to cough up lots of rands for her stylish purchase.

Shein wig excites woman

Digital creator Andy Iviwe stated on her TikTok account (@iiviwe_) that she bought a glueless wig from Shein that supposedly cost her R45. While unboxing the product, she shared that it was 16 inches long and came with a guide, edge-control brush, and wig cap.

Referring to the price, Andy Iviwe wrote in her video:

"I wish it were R45, but it was a great deal."

She provided more information in the comments when a curious app user asked if she only bought one weave. Andy Iviwe responded:

"Buy one, get one free. I paid full price for one wig and got to add this one for R45."

Mzansi in disbelief over R45 wig

Many local social media users could not believe that Andy Iviwe shared that she spent less than R50 on the item. Had she shared the deal information in the post's caption, she would have received a different response in the comment section.

@sinethemba.mavimb was one of the few people who asked the TikTokker to share the item's code so that they could also get on the deal. Unfortunately for them, the young woman responded:

"Sorry, guys. I couldn’t find the code. I used someone else’s phone to order."

@ndwekazi.nondula tried their luck in the comment section and requested:

"Order one for me, please."

@mbappefrance01, who was likely not aware of the discount received, said to the online community:

Nah, guys. She probably meant to say R450. You won't even get a microwave for R45 at the Chinese mall."

