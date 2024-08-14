“Cheaper Than Woolies”: Man Buys and Enjoys Nibbly Bits’ Viral R48 Cake

A man in Cape Town shared that he only spent R48 for a cake at Nibbly Bits which could have cost him more at Woolworths

The student teacher noted that it was his birthday and welcomed the new chapter of his life with a small, delicious treat

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to wish the man a happy birthday

A man spent less than R50 for a cake, which cost more at Woolworths.

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town man celebrated his birthday with a sweet treat from a local store. Spending only two digits on the cake was the perfect cherry on top.

No need to break the bank

Athin Smith, who uses the handle @athinsmith_ on TikTok, shared on the social media platform that he spoiled himself with a cake from Nibbly Bits, which went viral on the video-sharing app.

The small cake, which only cost the Cape Town-based student teacher R48, resembled Woolworths' bento cake, which had people paying hundreds.

Because he was celebrating his birthday, Athin blew out a candle, which he put in the middle of the cake to welcome the new chapter of his life.

He gratefully wrote in his caption:

"Thank you, everyone, for making this year extra special for me."

Watch the video below:

Online community wishes the man a happy birthday

A few local social media users took to Athin's comment section to wish him for his special day, while a couple of people shared their thoughts about the cake.

A curious @user9371268863430 asked the young man:

"Which Nibbly Bits was this?"

Athin shared with the TikTokker that he bought the small cake in Retreat.

After wishing the student teacher a happy birthday, @laurahorsley said:

"I bet that tasted way better than the Woolies bento cake."

The birthday guy responded:

"It was actually really nice."

@ns174667 told the online community:

"A whole R51 cheaper than Woolies."

Mzansi woman rates Woolies' R100 cake

Briefly News previously reported about a local woman who shared that she had tried Woolworths' bento cake. However, she was sadly disappointed.

The TikTok video garnered many views from social media users, who were curious to know the young woman's thoughts on the small, expensive cake.

