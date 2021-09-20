Man’s ‘Floppy’ Birthday Cake Has SA Laughing: “As Long as He’s Happy”

Pictures of an old man and his interestingly shaped birthday cake have the internet in a frenzy

The old man, however, seems super happy with his birthday surprise and poses with a big smile next to the creation

Mzansi headed to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the hilarious snap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An image of an old man standing over his very flimsy looking birthday cake has Mzansi laughing. It seems the special dessert, meant to celebrate the 90-year-old man, may have suffered some damage in transit.

An old man's 'floppy' birthday cake has SA laughing. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

However, the grateful madala appears totally happy with his birthday surprise and graciously takes a look at his interesting cake. It seems bottles have been prepared for the fun night as well.

Heading online, Twitter user @Danielmarven shared the funny snap.

"As long as the owner is happy, nothing matters," he cutely captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some more reactions to the pic below:

@DClasco said:

"Why cake ele so?"

@chabata29 said:

"If this madhala coughs the cake will fall like the walls of Jericho."

@MagotoBusinessE said:

"The problem is on the tasting not shaping."

@ptrsmatlou said:

"He probably doesn't even eat cakes but drinks bottles."

@monitormangany1 said:

"I believe the owner doesn't even notice it's leaning."

@RolivhuwaMuhas1 said:

"It probably baked 80 years ago too."

'What in the cake': Lady shares startling pics of her order vs what she got

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi could not have been prepared for the unfortunate yet hilarious setback that befell one woman on social media, who happily shared pics of the untenable disaster online.

The Twitter user, @ThandoMfundisi, who turned heads as a Miss SA 2018 top 5 contestant, had heads turning for very different reasons on Friday.

Taking to social media, she posted a mini thread for her followers. The tweet read:

"Guys I need someone who has cakes already made in Cape Town for a baby shower tomorrow cus lo wenze ikaka. WHAT I ORDERED, you’re not ready for what I got."

Judging from the pics, the cake was an epic fail, looking more like something out of a horror movie than an edible dessert.

The tweet garnered more than 3 500 likes, close to 2 000 retweets and a massive 300 plus comments.

Saffas not impressed, not even a little

Briefly News was there for it too, sorting through the reactions to bring Mzansi some of the wildest remarks we could find. It's safe to say the cake-maker was mercilessly blasted.

@Ph3hello_Mo jibed:

"You're brave. You drove with that thing in the seat? Gao tshabe gore etlao tswara poho?"

@LadlokovaAphiwe blasted:

"The teddy bear looks like sweet potatoes. I wonder what was her thought process when she was finishing up the cake."

@LadlokovaAphiwe observed:

"The teddy bear looks like sweet potatoes. I wonder what was her thought process when she was finishing up the cake."

@sirboring_26 reacted:

"That cake doesn't look so bad. The baker got the photo for the design from Rasta."

@AyandaDlamini_ added:

"Yoh some people are disrespectful! How you gon do your customers like that?!"

Source: Briefly.co.za