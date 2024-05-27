A TikTok content creator did a review on a blonde human hair wig she bought from Shein

At first, she did not like the colour, but her mind quickly changed after she touched up her hair

Internet users loved the look on the woman, reassuring her that she made the correct choice when choosing the colour

A woman reviewed a human hair wig she bought from Shein. Images: @morgantasneem / Instagram, @morgantasneem / TikTok

A local woman shared on TikTok the results of a human hair wig she ordered while shopping on Shein.

Content creator Tasneem Morgan, who often shows off her wigs on her account (@morgantasneem), shared a look at what she bought from the popular online retail company. A screenshot of the product in the video showed a blonde wig with dark brown streaks starting from the roots, giving it a more natural look.

In addition to the wig, Tasneem received a lace tint mousse, a wax stick, and an elastic melting band.

Before glueing the wig onto her head, the woman first rubbed alcohol onto her forehead to ensure it was "nice and clean" and then placed a wig cap onto her head. The video then cuts to Tasneem installing the wig, who says:

"I feel like it's too white for me."

After tweezing a few strands of hair, applying makeup to the wig, blowdrying and flat ironing it to complete the look, Tasneem exclaims:

"Wow... It actually turned out very nice, hey?"

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to woman's Shein review

Hundreds of TikTokkers shared in Tasneem's comment section that they loved what they saw after she posted the results of her human hair wig.

The final look impressed @neitjienaude, who said:

"No way, this looked really good on you and cutting some baby hairs made it look more real."

@sister_gee01 assured Tasneem:

"That colour suits you."

Giving Tasneem her props and sharing her thoughts, @sabdurremane commented:

"Best wig install, honey. I always wondered why people don’t cut on the hairline, and you did it perfectly. Gorgeous."

@socandy07 also dished out the compliments:

"It looks beautiful on you."

Woman unboxes blonde Shein wig

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who set the internet ablaze with the stunning blonde wig she purchased from Shein.

A video posted on TikTok showed an image of the blonde wig and how it looked on the website. As the video continued, the young lady tried on her beautiful curly wig, which looked stunning. However, she was not pleased with the quality of the hair.

