A young lady took to social media to show off a strong wig glue, and people were impressed

In the TikTok video, the stunner unveiled the glue that she uses for her wigs, and the clip went viral

The online community loved the hun's content as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries

One lady in Mzansi dished out an impressive product, and netizens went wild in the comments section.

A lady revealed a strong wig glue product in a TikTok video. Image: @lacemaven

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off strong wig glue

TikTok user @lacemaven became the talk of the town after she unveiled wig glue in a video making rounds online. At the beginning of the clip, the stunner shows off the strong wig, and she reveals in her captions that she purchased the glue called Grip Glue at Edenvinne.

As the footage continued, @lacemaven tested the glue by placing it on her hands and sticking it on different objects in her household. South Africans were impressed after seeing how powerful the wig glue was as it stuck to the objects she showed in the video.

@lacemaven's clip was well received. It captured the attention of many wig lovers and gathered many views, likes, and comments online.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's plug

Many people flocked to the comments section to gush over the product, while others expressed their thoughts saying:

Luyanda Mpanza shared:

"The price? Maybe I’m not the target market."

Lulama_Mhlongo expressed:

"I don’t want it for the sake of my hairline."

Vee.we_ cracked a joke saying:

"This glue is stronger than my relationship."

Sibabalo commented:

"And it’s tea kesana!! Best glue ever and worth every cent!!"

Woman’s wig glue nightmare: TikTok video reveals harsh impact on hairline

Briefly News previously reported that a woman posted her experience with wig glue. The lady's video clip showcases how her hairline worsened after wearing multiple wigs with glue.

The video of the woman's hairline received over 281.8K views with many likes and comments. Many people in the comments were curious to know how things went wrong.

