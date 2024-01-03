A woman posted a TikTok video showing what wearing a wig with glue did to her hair, which went viral

The lady shared the before and after clips of her hairline after using wig glue; other people could relate

Many people were surprised about how good she looked, although she lost her hairline, while others shared their recommendations and experiences with wig glue

As a woman, nothing hurts more than losing your edges, and this was just the case for this particular woman who posted her experience with wig glue. The lady's video clip showcases how things got bad for her hairline after wearing multiple types of wigs with glue.

TikTok video of a woman who lost her hairline due to wig glue.

The video of the woman's hairline received over 281.8K views with many likes and comments. Many people in the comments were curious to know how things went wrong.

Woman shares terrible experience with hair glue

@Lithe.N shared in a TikTik video how her hairline was ruined because of wig glue. In a video, she showed that her hairline had hair, but it gradually started falling off due to the wig glue.

She captioned her video saying:

"Me saying goodbye to my hairline without realising it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ladies discuss wig glue

Many women shared their recommendations about the best wig glue, while others spoke about their bad experiences.

The Lit Natural expressed how frighten she is of losing her hairline saying:

“This is why I had to stop with the wigs and unfortunately braids and I noticed the invisible braids actually don’t mess my hairline up.”

Jess said:

“This is why I stick to glueless wigs. I’m so scared of losing my edges.”

MaZondi Nondaba added:

“At least you looked beautiful while the hairline was leaving you.”

Bellucci simply said:

“Glueless wigs for the win.”

Everything Capri offered the woman advised adding:

“At least she look good” you know them wigs don’t last forever? Hairline is chopped up and yall patting her on the back, you need your hair!”

Delisa.c0m said:

“Try glue less wigs or wearing them behind your hairline.”

M&M wrote:

“Stop wearing wigs. It’s the traction from the constant wig wearing. Not even the glue. Traction alopecia . I had it. Grew back when I stopped.”

Woman’s TikTok shows wig glue effect on forehead after 5 days of use

Briefly News previously reported another similar story of a woman who lost her hairline after five days of wig installation.

@candy_lerah posted that her hairline was ruined because of bond glue. In a video, she showed that her hairline had a line, and it only got darker. She showcased in her video montage of how her edges went from looking beautiful and health to it becoming a total nightmare.

