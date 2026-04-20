Mo’s Crib is bringing the heat to Sandton this May with a factory sale packed with stunning handmade homeware at impressive discounts

It’s not just about shopping either, there’s a Land Rover thrill ride, good food, drinks, and a whole chilled vibe waiting

The comments were filled with interested Netizens, with people scrambling for the link and asking all the details so they don’t miss out

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SA is itching for the Land Rover Factory sale. Image: @mos.crib

Source: Instagram

A popular lifestyle brand is gearing up for one of its biggest events yet, giving shoppers something exciting to look forward to this May. Mo’s Crib announced its highly anticipated Factory Sale, where visitors can browse a wide range of beautifully crafted, handwoven homeware at massive discounts of up to 75%, all while enjoying a unique day out in Sandton.

Happening from 1 to 3 May 2026, between 09:00 and 16:00, Mo’s Crib is opening its doors for a full-on homeware experience. Shoppers can expect everything from their signature woven baskets to brand-new designs, statement furniture, décor pieces, planters, and even exclusive finds you won’t see anywhere else.

The event goes beyond just shopping, offering a full experience with everything from stylish furniture and décor pieces to an adrenaline-filled, Land Rover driving experience where visitors can get behind the wheel of iconic models like the Range Rover and Defender. Local champagne, speciality coffee, and tasty treats can be enjoyed on the day, as well as a cosy movie zone with popcorn. Mo's Crib promises a day of design and adventure that can't be missed, as stated in their TikTok announcement, captioned:

"Joburg, don't miss this. Up to 75% off all homeware items."

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The event is an all-round experience with drinks and food included. Image: @mos.crib

Source: Instagram

The benefits of handmade items

According to Coccaro Home's blog, handmade items offer several key benefits, including superior quality and durability, as they are carefully crafted with high-quality materials designed to last for years. They are also unique and customizable, allowing people to own one-of-a-kind pieces tailored to their style and needs rather than mass-produced designs.

Handmade products are also often more sustainable and eco-friendly, using responsible materials and producing less waste, while also supporting local artisans and preserving traditional craftsmanship, making them more than just meaningful, but environmentally conscious as well.

Netizens get excited about the homeware sale.

The comments section was flooded with interest, as dozens of users asked for the link and more details about the event. Many expressed excitement about attending, with some saying they had already secured their invites, while others were eager to find out the location and whether it would be open over the weekend. A few mentioned distance as a barrier on the ..look@moscrib page.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA had plenty to say:

Manjenjenje 🦓 said:

"I will definitely come."

JLo asked:

"Are they open on weekends?"

Annette Bam noted the distance:

"I am too far."

Senakangwedi added:

"🥰🥰"

KgoshigadiTauhadi couldn't keep the news to themselves:

"@Mpumelelo"

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Source: Briefly News